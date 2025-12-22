Sadly Not Presented In Smell-O-Vision, The Latest "Imagineer That!" Looks at How Those Festive Holiday Smells Permeate a Magic Kingdom Parade
And Tom Morrow 2.0 even gets some enhancements to help him smell the fun!
Disney fans can now go behind the scenes do see how those festive holiday smells permeate the Magic Kingdom parade route in the latest installment of Imagineer That!
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of Imagineer That! Has arrived, and for this one we head to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to learn a little bit about the scents of the holiday season.
- Namely, we learn about those festive smells that permeate the parade route during Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas time parade.
- For this, our host, Tom Morrow 2.0, is joined by Kaley from Disney Live Entertainment who explains how these effects work, as there are numerous scented floats throughout the parade, which is nearing its 20th year at the park having debuted back in 2007.
- Kaley shows us all how we get the scents - like Peppermint, Gingerbread, and Christmas Trees - through canisters with scented wax that heats up and evaporates with the smell getting pushed out by fans.
- Take a look at the full episode, complete with scent and nose puns, below.
- Imagineer That!, once a popular Disney Channel interstitial series has arrived on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel, reviving host Tom Morrow 2.0.
- Since his show has returned, we have looked at the Imagineering process, gone behind the scenes with giant rock formations at the Disney Parks, taken a deep dive into how things look old and creepy at the parks, and discovered why roller coasters feel faster in the dark.
- Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade is the festive and fun holiday parade that rolls through Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party each holiday season. As we get closer to Christmas each year, the parade becomes part of the daily operation at the park, typically performing twice daily.
- Favorite Disney Friends are featured throughout, as well as classic Christmas characters like Santa Claus, the toy soldiers, reindeer, gingerbread and more.
