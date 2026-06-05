New Savanna-Inspired Sweets Debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara is serving up a trio of new desserts, including a Giraffe Cake Bar, Africa-shaped Sandwich Cookie, and Caramel-Banana Cupcake.

If your Disney snack list is feeling a little tame, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge has a trio of new treats ready to bring some wild flavor to your next visit. Available at The Mara, the resort's quick-service dining location, these new desserts take inspiration from the sights and flavors of the African savanna while delivering plenty of Disney-worthy sweetness.

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From a giraffe-inspired cake bar to an Africa-shaped cookie and a returning favorite featuring banana and caramel flavors, these new offerings are adding even more reason for guests to venture over to one of Walt Disney World's most immersive resort destinations.

Leading the lineup is the all-new Giraffe Cake Bar, a dessert that combines visual appeal with a unique flavor profile. The treat starts with malva pudding, a beloved South African dessert known for its rich, moist texture and caramelized flavor. It's layered with marshmallow fluff and caramel before being coated in vibrant yellow chocolate that evokes the distinctive pattern of a giraffe. The result is a sweet snack that feels perfectly at home among the wildlife-inspired surroundings of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Another newcomer making a statement is the Africa-shaped Sandwich Cookie. This eye-catching dessert features vanilla shortbread cookies filled with raspberry jam and vanilla icing. The finishing touch comes in the form of chocolate zebra stripes decorating the top, creating a playful nod to some of the animals guests may spot throughout the resort's savannas. Equal parts photo-worthy and flavorful, the cookie offers a classic combination of buttery shortbread and sweet-tart raspberry filling.

Rounding out the lineup is the Caramel-Banana Cupcake, a dessert packed with comforting flavors. The cupcake features vanilla cake filled with caramel-banana filling and topped with banana buttercream. Adding a Disney touch, caramel-chocolate Mickey ears crown the top of the cupcake, making it a fitting treat for guests looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while enjoying the resort atmosphere.

The new desserts are available at The Mara, the popular quick-service restaurant located at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge. Known for offering flavors inspired by African cuisine alongside traditional favorites, The Mara has become a destination for Disney food fans looking to discover unique snacks beyond the theme parks.

These additions also continue Disney's trend of creating desserts that blend storytelling, cultural inspiration, and visual creativity. Whether guests are stopping by before a day at Disney's Animal Kingdom, enjoying a resort-hopping adventure, or simply seeking out the latest Walt Disney World treats, the new lineup provides another reason to visit one of the resort's most beautiful properties.

With vibrant designs, distinctive flavors, and plenty of Disney charm, these savanna-inspired sweets may quickly become must-try items for dessert lovers visiting Walt Disney World this summer.

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