D23 Marceline Magic Returns in 2026 to Celebrate Walt Disney’s 125 Year Legacy

Goofy voice actor Bill Farmer will be in attendance to help bring in the fun!

D23 Marceline Magic will return in September 2026 as part of the ongoing celebration of Walt Disney’s 125th birthday and lasting legacy.

What’s Happening:

D23 is bringing back its fan-favorite Marceline event, D23 Marceline Magic, on September 18–19, 2026.

The event celebrates the legacy of Walt Disney and his connection to his childhood hometown of Marceline, MO.

Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy, will serve as the special event host throughout the experience.

The celebration begins on September 18 with a Sweets & Sips welcome reception in Chillicothe, Marceline’s sister city.

On September 19, guests will travel together to Marceline for a day of guided tours, storytelling, and exploration.

Attendees will visit 25 locations connected to Walt Disney’s life, inspirations, and legacy.

Featured stops include the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, as well as the Walt Disney Post Office, Walt Disney Elementary School, and the Santa Fe Museum.

Guests will receive a commemorative Marceline-themed gift representing each of the 25 tour stops.

The event concludes at the Walt Disney Family Farm, where Walt spent part of his childhood.

The evening finale includes a conversation with Bill Farmer, live entertainment, food and drinks, and a fireworks “kiss goodnight” celebration.

Tickets for the Gold Member-exclusive event are set to go on sale on June 24th at 10AM PT on the D23 website, where you’ll also be able to find a full itinerary and information surrounding hotel discounts.

Laughing Place Takes Marceline:

Last summer, Laughing Place headed to Marceline, MO with D23 to experience the magic of Walt Disney’s childhood, and you can relive those memories with our special episode of Laughing Place On Location.

During the exploration, Kyle takes a tour around the city, experiencing the amazing fun of D23 Marceline Magic!

Check out the episode below:

Read More D23:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning





