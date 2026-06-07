Relive the Magic as D23 Celebrates 35 Years of "Beauty and the Beast" with Special Screenings
These screenings will feature Disney Legends Mark Henn and Paige O'Hara, the animator and voice behind Belle.
D23 is honoring the 35th anniversary of the animated classic Beauty and the Beast with two special screenings featuring talent from the movie.
What's Happening:
- D23 Members are invited to “be our guest” during two 35th anniversary screenings of Beauty and the Beast, taking place in Chicago, IL and Seattle, WA.
- Both events will feature a behind-the-scenes discussion with Disney Legend and supervising animator of Belle, Mark Henn. However, the event in Chicago will also feature the voice of Belle, Paige O'Hara.
- Attendees will also receive a limited-release anniversary themed pin, event credential, and the chance to see the animated classic on the big screen for its big anniversary.
- The Chicago event takes place at the Music Box Theatre on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 2:45 p.m. CT.
- The Seattle event takes place at Regal Everett on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Tickets are now available for both Chicago and Seattle at $49 (+$3 Processing Fee) for Gold Members and $59 (+$ 3 Processing Fee) for General Members.
- D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guest for this event.
Every ticket includes:
- A moderated pre-movie discussion with Disney Legend and animator of Belle, Mark Henn, as he talks about working on Beauty and the Beast
- A screening of Beauty and the Beast
- Event credential
- Limited-release 35th anniversary pin
- Popcorn and beverage (water or soda)
More D23 News:
- Toy Story 5 is just a few weeks away, and D23 Gold Members can see it early with freshly announced advance screenings in Florida and California.
- You could win tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for you and a guest and D23 Gold Member Choice Plans! Find out how!
- D23 has unveiled an expansive new merchandise lineup packed with apparel and accessories inspired by beloved Disney characters and attractions.
- D23 Members are invited to celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of The Princess Diaries with a special "Genovian Pop-Up Experience."
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