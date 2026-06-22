D23’s Black Flame Ball Returns to Salem in 2026 with Special Guest Doug Jones

The Hocus Pocus-inspired celebration returns during Salem’s 400th anniversary festivities, featuring tours, entertainment, costumes, and appearances from beloved characters.

It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus… and Disney fans wouldn’t have it any other way! D23 has announced the return of the fan-favorite Black Flame Ball, bringing another spellbinding celebration to Salem, Massachusetts, this fall.

What’s Happening:

Taking place during Salem’s historic Quadricentennial celebration marking 400 years of the city’s history, the event promises a full day of Hocus Pocus-inspired fun culminating in an unforgettable Halloween party featuring special guest Doug Jones, who portrayed Billy Butcherson in both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.

On Friday, September 25, 2026, the event will once again transform Salem into the ultimate destination for Disney and Halloween fans, combining immersive experiences, themed entertainment, and a chance to explore the city where much of the beloved 1993 film was shot.

The festivities begin during the day with registration at the historic Hawthorne Hotel before guests set off to experience Salem through guided walking tours led by Black Cat Tours.

The tours will take attendees through famous filming locations featured in Hocus Pocus, allowing fans to retrace the footsteps of Max, Dani, Allison, and Thackery Binx while also learning about Salem’s rich history and landmarks.

As night falls, the magic truly begins! Inspired by the iconic Halloween party scene from the original Hocus Pocus, the Black Flame Ball invites guests to arrive in costume and celebrate alongside fellow Disney fans. Whether channeling one of the Sanderson Sisters, Billy Butcherson, "Dad-cula," or another Halloween favorite, attendees will spend the evening enjoying live entertainment, food, drinks, and a dance party worthy of a spellbook.

Special guest Doug Jones will join the celebration, offering fans a chance to see one of the franchise’s most beloved performers as part of the evening’s festivities. Guests can also expect appearances from the Sanderson Sisters and a live band performing Halloween-themed hits throughout the night.

The event ticket includes admission to the Black Flame Ball, an exclusive limited-release commemorative pin, event credential, swag bag, snacks and refreshments, and an open bar serving themed concoctions for guests 21 and older with valid identification.

For those looking to extend the magical weekend, D23 will also host a free outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus on Thursday, September 24, on the steps of Salem’s Old Town Hall in partnership with Creative Collective. The location itself holds special significance for fans, having appeared prominently in the original film.

Tickets for the Black Flame Ball go on sale Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

D23 Gold Members can purchase tickets for $259 plus a processing fee, while General Members can attend for $299 plus a processing fee.

With Salem celebrating its 400th anniversary and one of Disney’s most beloved Halloween films at the center of the festivities, the 2026 Black Flame Ball is shaping up to be one of D23’s most enchanting fan events yet.

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