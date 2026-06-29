Mickey's of Glendale Returns to D23 2026 with First Look at New Walt Disney Imagineering Collection

The fan-favorite Walt Disney Imagineering store is bringing exclusive new merchandise to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, beginning with the colorful new Color Block Collection.

Disney fans planning their shopping strategy for this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event have another must-visit destination to add to their list. Mickey's of Glendale, the beloved Walt Disney Imagineering campus store known for its exclusive merchandise, is officially returning to D23 2026 with an all-new collection created especially for Disney's biggest fans.

What’s Happening:

Making its return to the Anaheim Convention Center during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place August 14-16, Mickey's of Glendale will once again bring exclusive Imagineering-inspired apparel, accessories, collectibles, and pins that are typically reserved for Walt Disney Imagineering employees. The highly anticipated booth has become a favorite among collectors, Disney Parks enthusiasts, and fans who appreciate the artistry behind Disney's attractions and experiences.

Kicking off this year's merchandise reveals is the brand-new Walt Disney Imagineering Color Block Collection, a stylish assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by the creativity, innovation, and iconic color palette of Walt Disney Imagineering.

The collection embraces current fashion trends while celebrating the recognizable branding of Imagineering through clean designs and everyday wearable pieces. Guests can expect a variety of clothing, accessories, collectible pins, and bags that blend subtle Disney fandom with modern style.

Among the standout pieces are colorful apparel featuring the Walt Disney Imagineering logo, embroidered accessories, collectible pins, and one item already earning attention from fans: the Mini Canvas Tote Bag, complete with an embroidered Walt Disney Imagineering logo that's designed for everyday use.

Product Designer Isabella shared that creating merchandise for Mickey's of Glendale is all about giving fans something they can't find anywhere else.

"While designing, it's important to focus on creating unique pieces. It's exciting to offer our guests a piece of the WDI magic they can take home with them. My favorite product is the Mini Canvas Tote Bag with the embroidered WDI logo. It's a great everyday bag!"

Fellow Product Designer Brenner explained that attention to detail is at the heart of every design.

"I look to design for people who notice every detail. Quality and fit are extremely important as I work through the development process, always thinking about what Imagineers would like best."

Alongside the brand-new Color Block Collection, Disney also confirmed that one of the most popular Mickey's of Glendale items will be making a comeback.

The Sorcerer Mickey Big Face Canvas Bag returns by popular demand, giving fans another opportunity to pick up the sought-after tote that has become a staple among Disney collectors.

The Color Block Collection is only the beginning. Disney has confirmed that additional Mickey's of Glendale collections will be revealed over the coming weeks leading up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Disney Parks Blog will continue sharing first-look images, behind-the-scenes design stories, and previews of upcoming collections as the event draws closer.

With exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collectibles, and designs created by Imagineers themselves, Mickey's of Glendale is once again shaping up to be one of the most popular shopping destinations at D23 2026. For fans attending this summer, it may be worth making room in the suitcase now!

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