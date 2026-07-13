Mickey's Of Glendale Reveals Muppet Studio Collection For D23 Event

It's time to play the music, it's time to buy the merch...

This morning, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event officially revealed the Muppet Studio Signature Collection which will be available in the Mickey's of Glendale booth at the event.

What's Happening:

The Muppet Studio Collection covers everything from shirts to hate to bags, keychains, and necklaces.

One item likely to be very popular is a customizable denim jacket. Fans purchase the jacket and can then include a variety of pins and patches in order to create their own unique look.

Fan favorites like Rizzo the Rat and Bean Bunny have their own portrait t-shirts.

Micro Canvas Tote Bag Charms will also be available. These will be sold in the "blind box" style where the character adorning the charm will be a mystery until the box is opened. Available characters include Kermit, Miss Piggy, Bean Bunny, Scooter, Rizzo, Animal, Fozzie and Gonzo.

What This Means:

While the end of Muppet*Vision 3D disappointed many fans who were sad to see it go, Disney Parks have continued to make an effort to show that the Muppets are still important.

An entire collection of Muppet Studio specific merch certainly indicates a belief that there's a fan base willing to drop some money to support their favorite characters.

One thing noticeably missing from the official announcement is any pricing info. One imagines that denim jacket specifically isn't going to be inexpensive, but one imagines it could still sell out.

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