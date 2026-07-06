Mickey's of Glendale Reveals Whimsical and Colorful Duffy & Friends Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The second collection announced for Mickey's of Glendale features Duffy and all of his lovable pals!

Fans of Duffy & Friends attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will definitely want to swing by Mickey's of Glendale, as a colorful new collection featuring Disney's sweetest characters will be available.

What's Happening:

After revealing The Walt Disney Imagineering Color Block Collection, Mickey's of Glendale has shared their second D23-exclusive collection, featuring the charm, imagination, and friendship of Duffy & Friends.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Color Block Collection, Mickey's of Glendale has shared their second D23-exclusive collection, featuring Duffy and all of his friends, including ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel, and LinaBell, will feature on this whimsical assortment of merchandise showcasing the beloved friends and their unique personalities.

Find these friendly and familiar faces adorning cozy sweatshirts, cute hats, cheerful bags, and even charming jewelry.

The lineup includes Mini Big Face Tote Bags, crew neck sweatshirts, baseball caps, and necklaces celebrating each member of Duffy & Friends, offering new ways to carry a little magic into your everyday adventures.

But this is far from all that you'll find at Mickey's of Glendale this year – with more announcements teased for the coming weeks!

The Walt Disney Company Store also revealed some of the items that will be available at their D23 location.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place in Anaheim, California on August 14–16, 2026.

Get the rundown on what to expect in our roundup of everything announced for D23.

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