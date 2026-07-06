International Arrival! Japan's StanDs Plush Debut at Disney Store with "Toy Story" Designs
A new international arrival has popped up at Disney Store in the U.S.! Say hello to the Japanese-created Disney StanDs! Many characters have debuted in Japan, but for those of us in America, our current options are from Toy Story.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store continues to deliver exciting collectible merchandise, and today it’s spotlighting Toy Story StanDs from Japan.
- These unique sanding plush figures are perfect to display in any Disney collection. Unlike the nuiMOs that were popular a few years ago, these StanDs don’t feature articulation or have swappable outfits and accessories.
- The simple design is great for fans who don’t want to have to worry about extra items or posing; they’re perfect just as they are. This first StanDs drop includes:
- Buzz Lightyear
- Woody
- Andy
- Sid
- Bo Peep
- And More!
- StanDs Toy Story plush are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each
Woody stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store
Andy stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store
Rex stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6'' | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store
Sid stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6'' | Disney Store
Bo Peep stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store
Toy Story Alien stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 4'' | Disney Store
Hamm stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 4'' | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- $15 Beach Towels | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!