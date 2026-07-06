International Arrival! Japan's StanDs Plush Debut at Disney Store with "Toy Story" Designs

We can confirm, there are no snakes in Woody's boots!

A new international arrival has popped up at Disney Store in the U.S.! Say hello to the Japanese-created Disney StanDs! Many characters have debuted in Japan, but for those of us in America, our current options are from Toy Story.

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store continues to deliver exciting collectible merchandise, and today it’s spotlighting Toy Story StanDs from Japan.

These unique sanding plush figures are perfect to display in any Disney collection. Unlike the nuiMOs that were popular a few years ago, these StanDs don’t feature articulation or have swappable outfits and accessories.

The simple design is great for fans who don’t want to have to worry about extra items or posing; they’re perfect just as they are. This first StanDs drop includes: Buzz Lightyear Woody Andy Sid Bo Peep And More!

StanDs Toy Story plush are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each

Woody stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Andy stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Rex stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6'' | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store

Sid stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6'' | Disney Store

Bo Peep stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Toy Story Alien stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 4'' | Disney Store

Hamm stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 4'' | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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