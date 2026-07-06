These New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands (and Baseball Caps) Will Be Your Favorite Accessory!

No such thing as too many ear headbands, right?

Bring some Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse magic to your next vacation with the latest ear headbands to arrive at Disney Store. Several fun and summery styles are here, and you just might have to shop them all!



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What’s Happening:

There’s lots of new merchandise arriving at Disney Store this week, and among our most anticipated offerings are Mickey and Minnie ear headbands.

These accessories have the right amount of bling, pazzaz, and sparkle to add a fun spin to your Disney wardrobe. Styles include iridescent sequins, perlescent lavender, a Daisy Duck, and plush accessories too!

If headbands aren't your thing, there are fun baseball caps to browse as well, giving you lots of options for your perfect item of headwear.

The new wave of ear headbands is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $13.99 to $36.99.

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Lavender | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequin Cotton Candy Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Aurora Tiara Plush Headband and Wristband Set for Kids – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Plush Ears Headband and Wristband Set for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Faux Leather Baseball Cap for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Faux Leather Baseball Cap for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Holiday Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disney ''Where Dreams Come True'' Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Logo Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disneyland Marquee Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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