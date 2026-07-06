Create Your Perfect Disney Accessory! Build-Your-Own Once Upon A Bag Collection Available Online

Mix and match your favorite patterns for the ultimate Disney bag.

We love having a cute Disney-themed bag to carry around the parks or wherever our adventures take us, but you know what’s even better than buying a bag? Customizing one that fits your personal style! Today at Disney Store, guests can shop the new Once Upon A Bag collection and accessorize to their heart's content.

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What’s Happening:

Disney’s Once Upon a Bag collection is the latest in magical accessories that have a small DIY element to them. As with the Create Your Own Headbands, guests can shop a series of basic products that can then be combined with other parts to create a completely unique-to-you style.

Once Upon A Bag currently offers crossbody bags, wallets, and mini bag charms—which usually have their own functionality and can hold small items like breath mints, change, earrings, or earbuds.

To assemble their custom bag, guests will select the crossbody bag pattern they love, then select a crossbody strap to pair with it, and finally, a mini bag charm to complete the look!

Guests can mix and match among these four elements, creating their very own Disney bag accessory.

The Once Upon A Bag collection is available now at Disney Store, and individual items are priced between $24.00 and $54.00.

Bags

Disney Icons Mini Tote – Black | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Mini Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Straps

Mickey Mouse Bag Strap – Black | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Bag Strap – White | Disney Store

Mini Charms

The Haunted Mansion Mini Tote Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Mini Tote Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store

Aurora Mini Tote Coin Purse Bag Charm – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Tinker Bell ''Disney Where Dreams Come True'' Micro Canvas Tote Bag Charm – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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