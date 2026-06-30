Limited Edition Werecat Lady Doll and New Haunted Mansion Collection Coming to Disney Store in July

If you're among the many Haunted Mansion fanatics out there, you'll be very happy to see a big new collection on its way to DisneyStore.com next week, along with a Limited Edition Werecat Lady doll that will no doubt be quite popular.

What's Happening:

It's spooky season in mid-summer, as Disney has announced a new Haunted Mansion Collection Coming to DisneyStore.com, which will be released on July 6.

While technically not considered part of the larger Haunted Mansion collection, that's the very same day one other notable Haunted Mansion item is also coming to the online store in the form of the limited-edition Werecat Lady doll, depicting the character seen among the portraits in the Haunted Mansion at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

This figure will also be sold at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort - and has in fact already been spotted at Momento Mori at Magic Kingdom where it sells for $149.99.

The cool double-sided packaging for the Werecat Lady depicts her alternate white tigress form on the back. The doll also boasts a new design that lets her recline, to properly pose on her accompanying lounge.

As for the rest of the collection, it includes the following items, with more specifics, including pricing, still to come when the items launch on DisneyStore.com.

The Haunted Mansion Gargoyle T-Shirt and

Madame Leota ”Send Us a Message from Somewhere Beyond” T-Shirt

The Haunted Mansion Women’s and Kid’s Cardigans

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Pajama Set for Women and

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Lounge Pants for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Tote

Hatbox Ghost Sling Bag

The Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Butler Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Haunted Mansion Holiday Baseball Cap

Mickey Mouse and Phineas in Doom Buggy Light-Up Mini Figure

The Haunted Mansion Ornaments

Contance Hatchaway and the Three Gentlemen Light-Up Figures

Hitchhiking Ghosts in Doom Buggy Light-Up Figure

The Haunted Mansion Rubber Ducks

Sarah “Sally” Slater Cuddly Plush

Hitchhiking Hosts Squishmallows Set