New Wave of Must-Have Mickey Mouse & Friends Apparel Arrives at Disney Store
Mickey Mouse has been a long-time inspiration for apparel, outerwear, and accessories. No matter how old you are, there’s something special about wearing Disney clothing featuring your favorite characters, and Disney Store has just added some new Mickey & Friends Styles you won’t want to miss.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is never short on magical apparel, and fortunately, a new assortment of Mickey Mouse & Friends styles arrived today!
- Mickey, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy are starring on the latest fashions that span:
- T-Shirts
- Hoodies
- Zip-Up Jackets
- For this drop, the characters are represented in color blocks that are true to their signature looks, for Mickey think black, red, and yellow, while Daisy is featured with purple, yellow, and white.
- Mickey Mouse & Friends Clothing styles are available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $36.99 to $89.99.
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Hat Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Fantasia | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Windbreaker Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Windbreaker Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Baseball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store
Goofy Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Donald Duck Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Donald Duck Baseball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!