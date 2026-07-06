New Wave of Must-Have Mickey Mouse & Friends Apparel Arrives at Disney Store

Dress in the style of your favorite OG Disney character.

Mickey Mouse has been a long-time inspiration for apparel, outerwear, and accessories. No matter how old you are, there’s something special about wearing Disney clothing featuring your favorite characters, and Disney Store has just added some new Mickey & Friends Styles you won’t want to miss.

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store is never short on magical apparel, and fortunately, a new assortment of Mickey Mouse & Friends styles arrived today!

Mickey, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy are starring on the latest fashions that span: T-Shirts Hoodies Zip-Up Jackets

For this drop, the characters are represented in color blocks that are true to their signature looks, for Mickey think black, red, and yellow, while Daisy is featured with purple, yellow, and white.

Mickey Mouse & Friends Clothing styles are available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $36.99 to $89.99.

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Hat Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Fantasia | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Windbreaker Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Windbreaker Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Baseball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store

Goofy Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Donald Duck Face T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Donald Duck Baseball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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