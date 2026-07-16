Disney Jr. Let's Play Is Coming To D23 Day At Disneyland
Families are in for fun at D23 Day at Disneyland
Disneyland Resort just dropped a bunch of information about what guests can expect for D23 Day at Disneyland, including great stuff for the youngest guests.
What's Happening:
- D23 Day at Disneyland will take place on August 13.
- There is a lot going on at D23 Day at Disneyland, but among the events will be some fun stuff for families with small children.
- The Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party will begin at 10:30 AM in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure. Mickey, Minnie, and other Disney Jr. characters will be on hand for a "high energy celebration"
- A Disney Jr. Let's Play Craft Zone will also be available where kids can learn to draw at the Animation Academy and can decorate cupcakes with the Superkitties and the Hollywood Backlot Stage
- The Backlot Stage will also play host to Disney Jr. Let's Play! Live where kids will be able to dance with Mickey and Friends.
More D23 News
- There are several other events taking place in the lead up to D23:the Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including D23 Day at Angels Stadium and a recently announced event at Anaheim's Bottle Logic Brewing
- And of course, check out the full schedule for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, for all the amazing stuff happening at the show itself.
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