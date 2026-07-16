D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing Announced Ahead Of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
D23 week keeps getting better with another new activity for fans.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is getting underway with a fun night at a local brewery.
What's Happening:
- D23 has announced a new event taking place on August 10, the Monday prior to the beginning of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing. The date makes it the earliest event on the calendar tied to D23 and the kickoff to a week of activities.
- While the event is listed as a D23 event, neither a D23 membership nor tickets to the Ultimate Fan Event are required, so anybody who wants to attend is welcome to join in the fun, assuming you're at least 21-years-old, of course.
- Bingo will be on offer for those who are interested. Prizes are referenced, though there's no indication what those prizes will be. One assumes they will be Disney/D23 related.
- Bottle Rocket Brewing is located in Anaheim, about six miles from Disneyland Resort, they are particularly known for their stouts, though their current beer listing runs through numerous styes, so there's likely something for every fan of both Disney and beer.
More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Activities:
- If you're coming into town early for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, there are multiple events available in the week leading up to the event.
- On August 11 is D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District, which offers a variety of food and beverage vendors.
- August 12 is D23 Night at Angel Stadium, where the Angels will take on the Texas Rangers.
- August 13 is D23 Day at Disneyland.
- The event itself begins August 14, and the full D23 event schedule was just released.
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