D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing Announced Ahead Of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 week keeps getting better with another new activity for fans.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is getting underway with a fun night at a local brewery.

What's Happening:

  • D23 has announced a new event taking place on August 10, the Monday prior to the beginning of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing. The date makes it the earliest event on the calendar tied to D23 and the kickoff to a week of activities.
  • While the event is listed as a D23 event, neither a D23 membership nor tickets to the Ultimate Fan Event are required, so anybody who wants to attend is welcome to join in the fun, assuming you're at least 21-years-old, of course.
  • Bingo will be on offer for those who are interested. Prizes are referenced, though there's no indication what those prizes will be. One assumes they will be Disney/D23 related.
  • Bottle Rocket Brewing is located in Anaheim, about six miles from Disneyland Resort, they are particularly known for their stouts, though their current beer listing runs through numerous styes, so there's likely something for every fan of both Disney and beer.

More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Activities:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey