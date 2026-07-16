Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2026
August brings the band back together at Camp Rock, a princess-packed concert celebration, and the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Add in a Star Wars: Visions spinoff series, a new Simpsons special, and month-long Banana Ball, WNBA, and PGA Tour Live coverage, and there's plenty landing on Disney+ this month.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Camp Rock 3 - August 14th
When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.
Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration - August 16th
This spectacular performance, filmed in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort in celebration of World Princess Week, brings together the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, celebrating the iconic stories across animation, live-action, stage, and music. This one-of-a-kind concert will transform the night with dazzling lights, sweeping projections, and sky-high fountains creating a truly immersive world where the music, magic, and legacy of Disney Princesses shine like never before.
LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem - August 21st
During a heavy rainstorm, the Princess characters and their sidekick friends take in animals in need while enjoying a cozy day in their castle. But when the animals run amok, chaos erupts. Sleuthing reveals a mischievous villain behind it all, and with teamwork, quick thinking, and help from an unexpected friend, the Princess characters must restore order and save their home.
The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror - August 26th
A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre in this Disney+ exclusive.
TV Shows
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 3)
Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.
- August 4th - All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi
Part of an all-new Star Wars: Visions Presents banner, which will be used to tell longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the Visions shorts: The Ninth Jedi and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope. In the new series, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro. Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery as she and Juro’s small fellowship of Jedis-in-training embark on a quest to save her father and stop a mysterious Sith leader from unleashing darkness upon the galaxy.
- August 5th - All Episodes Streaming
X-Men '97 (Season 2)
The series continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.
- August 5th - New Episode
- August 12th - Season Finale
King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA
Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi of King & Prince have always been by each other's side. In Los Angeles, they celebrate their bond with a uniquely themed adventure. The once inseparable pair must now part ways to complete a series of challenges before finding their way back to each other.
- August 5th - New Episode
- August 12th - Season Finale
Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast
This summer, Disney+ and Hulu are throwing it back to the '90s and 2000s with a new video podcast built for anyone who still knows every word to This Is Me. The podcast gives fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the movies and music that defined a generation, starting with High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls, and Camp Rock.
- August 6th – Camp Rock
- August 13th – The Cheetah Girls
- August 20th – High School Musical
Hosted by Heidi Klum, Project Runway makes a fashionable return with its biggest season ever. For the first time, 22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in Project Runway history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level. Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia return as judges, with Christian Siriano returning as mentor.
- August 6th - New Episode @ 10pm PT
- August 13th - New Episode @ 10pm PT
- August 20th - New Episode @ 10pm PT
- August 27th - New Episode @ 10pm PT
SuperKitties (Season 3)
SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place.
- August 7th - New Episodes
Sofia the First: Royal Magic is a brand new series set in the world of Sofia the First. It follows Sofia as she attends the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.
- August 19th - New Episodes
From The Lion King director Jon Favreau and BBC Studios executive producer Mike Gunton comes the extraordinary true story of a lion cub named Kio on his epic journey to become a king. Filmed over four years, this sweeping saga of family, hope and courage follows Kio as he grows from a vulnerable cub into a powerful leader. Along the way, he faces loss, exile and fierce rivals in a fight to survive. Combining cinematic storytelling with groundbreaking natural history filmmaking, this series captures the complete coming-of-age story of a lion — and the remarkable making of a king.
- August 20th - All Episodes Streaming
Big City Greens (Season 5)
Big City Greens follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors. The new season follows the family and their friends as they navigate some of their biggest adventures yet!
- August 22nd - 5 Episode Premiere
Live Events
Lollapalooza Livestream
Lollapalooza takes place from July 30 - August 2 in Grant Park, Chicago. The four-day music festival features over 170 bands across eight stages.
- August 1st - Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3
- August 2nd - Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4
ESPN and the Savannah Bananas have joined forces for another season of Banana Ball, giving fans a front-row seat to one of sports’ fastest-growing sensations. Crowds were cheering in every stadium last season and Banana Ball’s national reputation shows no signs of slowing. This season, go bananas for the “greatest show in sports!” and stream more Banana Ball games than ever free from ESPN on Disney+.
- August 1st – Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET
- August 7th – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN) – 8pm ET
- August 8th – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN2) – 8pm ET
- August 15th – Clowns vs. Bananas (ESPN) – 8pm ET
- August 21st – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET
- August 22nd – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET
- August 29th – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN Unlimited) – 7pm ET
WNBA
Enjoy multiple WNBA games unlocked on Disney+ this month.
- August 2nd – Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings (ESPN) – 7pm ET
- August 9th – Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks (ESPN) – 7pm ET
- August 16th – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (ESPN) – 5pm ET
- August 16th – Portland Fire vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET
2026 LoL KeSPA Cup
The 2026 LoL KeSPA CUP is hosted by the Korea e-Sports Association, co-organized by the Korea e-Sports Association and the Daejeon Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency, exclusively broadcast by Disney+, and sponsored by Logitech G.
- August 3rd – Live at 4am ET
- August 4th – Live at 2am ET
- August 10th – Live at 2am ET
- August 11th – Live at 5am ET
- August 17th – Live at 5am ET
- August 18th – Live at 4:30am ET
PGA Tour Live
Check out the unlocked PGA TOUR events coming to Disney+ this month.
- August 6th – Wyndham Championship (ESPN) – TBD
- August 13th – FedEx St. Jude Championship (ESPN) – TBD
- August 20th – BMW Championship (ESPN) – TBD
- August 27th – TOUR Championship (ESPN) – TBD
US Open
- August 30th – US Open First Round (ESPN2) – 3pm ET
New Library Additions
Saturday, August 1
- Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024
- The Book of Manning
- Eight on Eight
- E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin
- "30 for 30" - Jordan Rides the Bus
- Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
- "30 for 30" - Little Big Men
- Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode
- Time and Water – Premiere
Tuesday, August 4
- CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Wednesday, August 5
- A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – New Episodes
Thursday, August 6
- The Husband (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Friday, August 7
- Flex X Cop (Season 1) – All Episodes Streaming
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere
- Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Saturday, August 8
- Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
- Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
- Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Monday, August 10
- Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes
Tuesday, August 11
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Wednesday, August 12
- A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – Finale Episodes
Thursday, August 13
- The Husband (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Friday, August 14
- E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
- This is What They Want
- Tim Richmond: To The Limit
- Venus Vs
Saturday, August 15
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
- How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4) – New Episodes
- Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Tuesday, August 18
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Friday, August 21
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Saturday, August 22
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
- Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
- 9/11 Reunited – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Monday, August 24
- Gracie's Corner – New Episodes
- Gracie's Corner: Shorts – New Episodes
Tuesday, August 25
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
- Venom: The Last Dance
Wednesday, August 26
- Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes
Friday, August 28
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Saturday, August 29
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Streams
Streams offer Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming on Disney+.
Pixar - Now Streaming
The Pixar Stream brings together a standout collection of films, series, and shorts from across the beloved studio’s library. From Toy Story and The Incredibles, this always-on marathon of Pixar classics delivers heart and imagination for audiences of all ages.
Throwbacks - Now Streaming
Just like any great sequel, the Throwbacks Stream is back and better than ever! This summer, subscribers can rewind the clock and dive into an all-day marathon of their favorite nostalgic hits.
Disney Princess - Now Streaming
Adventure awaits with the Disney Princess Stream, honoring the iconic heroines and their timeless tales. This always-on Stream will enchant with the magic of dreams and the perfect happily-ever-after.