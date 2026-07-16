Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2026

August brings the band back together at Camp Rock, a princess-packed concert celebration, and the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Add in a Star Wars: Visions spinoff series, a new Simpsons special, and month-long Banana Ball, WNBA, and PGA Tour Live coverage, and there's plenty landing on Disney+ this month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Camp Rock 3 - August 14th

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.



Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration - August 16th

This spectacular performance, filmed in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort in celebration of World Princess Week, brings together the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, celebrating the iconic stories across animation, live-action, stage, and music. This one-of-a-kind concert will transform the night with dazzling lights, sweeping projections, and sky-high fountains creating a truly immersive world where the music, magic, and legacy of Disney Princesses shine like never before.

LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem - August 21st

During a heavy rainstorm, the Princess characters and their sidekick friends take in animals in need while enjoying a cozy day in their castle. But when the animals run amok, chaos erupts. Sleuthing reveals a mischievous villain behind it all, and with teamwork, quick thinking, and help from an unexpected friend, the Princess characters must restore order and save their home.

The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror - August 26th

A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre in this Disney+ exclusive.



TV Shows

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 3)

Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.

August 4th - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi

Part of an all-new Star Wars: Visions Presents banner, which will be used to tell longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the Visions shorts: The Ninth Jedi and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope. In the new series, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro. Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery as she and Juro’s small fellowship of Jedis-in-training embark on a quest to save her father and stop a mysterious Sith leader from unleashing darkness upon the galaxy.

August 5th - All Episodes Streaming

X-Men '97 (Season 2)

The series continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

August 5th - New Episode

August 12th - Season Finale

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA

Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi of King & Prince have always been by each other's side. In Los Angeles, they celebrate their bond with a uniquely themed adventure. The once inseparable pair must now part ways to complete a series of challenges before finding their way back to each other.

August 5th - New Episode

August 12th - Season Finale

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast

This summer, Disney+ and Hulu are throwing it back to the '90s and 2000s with a new video podcast built for anyone who still knows every word to This Is Me. The podcast gives fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the movies and music that defined a generation, starting with High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls, and Camp Rock.

August 6th – Camp Rock

August 13th – The Cheetah Girls

August 20th – High School Musical

Project Runway (Season 22)

Hosted by Heidi Klum, Project Runway makes a fashionable return with its biggest season ever. For the first time, 22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in Project Runway history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level. Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia return as judges, with Christian Siriano returning as mentor.

August 6th - New Episode @ 10pm PT

August 13th - New Episode @ 10pm PT

August 20th - New Episode @ 10pm PT

August 27th - New Episode @ 10pm PT

SuperKitties (Season 3)

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place.

August 7th - New Episodes

Sofia the First: Royal Magic

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is a brand new series set in the world of Sofia the First. It follows Sofia as she attends the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

August 19th - New Episodes

LION

From The Lion King director Jon Favreau and BBC Studios executive producer Mike Gunton comes the extraordinary true story of a lion cub named Kio on his epic journey to become a king. Filmed over four years, this sweeping saga of family, hope and courage follows Kio as he grows from a vulnerable cub into a powerful leader. Along the way, he faces loss, exile and fierce rivals in a fight to survive. Combining cinematic storytelling with groundbreaking natural history filmmaking, this series captures the complete coming-of-age story of a lion — and the remarkable making of a king.

August 20th - All Episodes Streaming

Big City Greens (Season 5)

Big City Greens follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors. The new season follows the family and their friends as they navigate some of their biggest adventures yet!

August 22nd - 5 Episode Premiere

Live Events

Lollapalooza Livestream

Lollapalooza takes place from July 30 - August 2 in Grant Park, Chicago. The four-day music festival features over 170 bands across eight stages.

August 1st - Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3

August 2nd - Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4

Banana Ball

ESPN and the Savannah Bananas have joined forces for another season of Banana Ball, giving fans a front-row seat to one of sports’ fastest-growing sensations. Crowds were cheering in every stadium last season and Banana Ball’s national reputation shows no signs of slowing. This season, go bananas for the “greatest show in sports!” and stream more Banana Ball games than ever free from ESPN on Disney+.

August 1st – Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

August 7th – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN) – 8pm ET

August 8th – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

August 15th – Clowns vs. Bananas (ESPN) – 8pm ET

August 21st – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

August 22nd – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

August 29th – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN Unlimited) – 7pm ET

WNBA

Enjoy multiple WNBA games unlocked on Disney+ this month.

August 2nd – Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings (ESPN) – 7pm ET

August 9th – Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks (ESPN) – 7pm ET

August 16th – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (ESPN) – 5pm ET

August 16th – Portland Fire vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

The 2026 LoL KeSPA CUP is hosted by the Korea e-Sports Association, co-organized by the Korea e-Sports Association and the Daejeon Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency, exclusively broadcast by Disney+, and sponsored by Logitech G.

August 3rd – Live at 4am ET

August 4th – Live at 2am ET

August 10th – Live at 2am ET

August 11th – Live at 5am ET

August 17th – Live at 5am ET

August 18th – Live at 4:30am ET

PGA Tour Live

Check out the unlocked PGA TOUR events coming to Disney+ this month.

August 6th – Wyndham Championship (ESPN) – TBD

August 13th – FedEx St. Jude Championship (ESPN) – TBD

August 20th – BMW Championship (ESPN) – TBD

August 27th – TOUR Championship (ESPN) – TBD

US Open

August 30th – US Open First Round (ESPN2) – 3pm ET

New Library Additions

Saturday, August 1

Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024

The Book of Manning

Eight on Eight

E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin

"30 for 30" - Jordan Rides the Bus

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

"30 for 30" - Little Big Men

Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

Time and Water – Premiere

Tuesday, August 4

CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, August 5

A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – New Episodes

Thursday, August 6

The Husband (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Friday, August 7

Flex X Cop (Season 1) – All Episodes Streaming

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, August 8

Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

Monday, August 10

Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

Tuesday, August 11

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, August 12

A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – Finale Episodes

Thursday, August 13

The Husband (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Friday, August 14

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

This is What They Want

Tim Richmond: To The Limit

Venus Vs

Saturday, August 15

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4) – New Episodes

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

Tuesday, August 18

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Friday, August 21

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Saturday, August 22

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

9/11 Reunited – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Monday, August 24

Gracie's Corner – New Episodes

Gracie's Corner: Shorts – New Episodes

Tuesday, August 25

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Venom: The Last Dance

Wednesday, August 26

Friday, August 28

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Saturday, August 29

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Streams

Streams offer Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming on Disney+.

Pixar - Now Streaming

The Pixar Stream brings together a standout collection of films, series, and shorts from across the beloved studio’s library. From Toy Story and The Incredibles, this always-on marathon of Pixar classics delivers heart and imagination for audiences of all ages.

Throwbacks - Now Streaming

Just like any great sequel, the Throwbacks Stream is back and better than ever! This summer, subscribers can rewind the clock and dive into an all-day marathon of their favorite nostalgic hits.

Disney Princess - Now Streaming

Adventure awaits with the Disney Princess Stream, honoring the iconic heroines and their timeless tales. This always-on Stream will enchant with the magic of dreams and the perfect happily-ever-after.