Nostalgia Alert: Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez to Host the "Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast"

Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez are ready to take you on a throwback journey – all starting on August 6.

We now have more details on the previously-announced Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast, which will make its debut next month.

What's Happening:

This summer, Disney+ and Hulu are throwing it back to the '90s and 2000s with curated collections, returning classics and immersive experiences based on iconic '90s and 2000s favorites.

One of those additions is a new video podcast built for anyone who still knows every word to "This Is Me."

Hosted by Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez, the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast gives fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the movies and music that defined a generation, starting with High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls, and Camp Rock.

Things kick off on August 6 with an episode focused on Camp Rock ahead of Camp Rock 3's premiere on August 13, featuring the film's stars Maria Canals-Barrera and Liamani Segura.

ahead of Camp Rock 3's premiere on August 13, featuring the film's stars Maria Canals-Barrera and Liamani Segura. That will be followed by: August 13 – The Cheetah Girls with Raven-Symoné August 20 – High School Musical with Monique Coleman and KayCee Stroh

The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast is a part of the growing slate of companion podcasts tied to Disney+ and Hulu's most popular series and movies, including: Dancing with the Stars FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Paradise Percy Jackson and the Olympians Daredevil: Born Again

The podcast joins a variety of nostalgic programming like Hannah Montana, The Parent Trap, Glee, Cheaper by the Dozen, Full House, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and more, all available in the Throwbacks Collection on Disney+.

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