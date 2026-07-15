Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Stars, Including Kylie Cantrall, Brandy, Awkwafina, And More, Dazzle At Premiere
The Descendants...uh...descended on Los Angeles for the new Disney Channel film
The newest movie in the Descendants franchise is on the way to Disney Channel and Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland held its world premiere in Los Angeles last night.
- Stars including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Brandy, Rita Ora, and Awkwafina were in attendance.
- Kylie Cantrall
- Malia Baker and Brandy
- Awkwafina
- Rita Ora with Taika Waititi
- The film is set to premiere on Disney Channel July 16 and will be available on Disney+ the next day.
- The Descendants: Wicked Wonderland review by our own Alex Reif recently gave the film four stars, calling the new movie superior to the previous film in the franchise with a solid soundtrack.
- Brendon Tremblay
- Brandy
- Liamani Segura
More Descendants News:
- The Descendants: Wicked Wonderland cast recently visited Disney Springs to promote the release of the new film.
- Before the film arrives, check out the song "Dancing with the Enemy" from the soundtrack.
- Here's the full set of character posters from Wicked Wonderland.