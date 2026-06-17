Return to Wonderland with a New Set of "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Character Posters

The latest installment in the Descendants franchise debuts next month on Disney Channel.

A new set of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland character posters have arrived, getting fans even more excited for the latest installment in the hit franchise.

What's Happening:

Last week, we found out that Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set to premiere July 16 on Disney Channel.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

All of those characters feature in a new set of character posters, shared today by Disney Channel's social media. Featured are: Kylie Cantrall as Red



Malia Baker as Chloe

Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts

Brandy as Cinderella

Liamani Segura as Pink

Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal

Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter

Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook

Awkwafina as Chessy the Cat

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland also stars: Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother Paolo Montalban as King Charming Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter Joel Oulette as Robbie Hood Zavien Garrett as Felix Facilier Ryan McEwen as Squirmy Smee Dayton Paradis as Squeaky Smee

Kimmy Gatewood (Muppets Mayhem) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) with Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (Descendants: The Rise of Red).

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will officially premiere on Thursday, July 16 on Disney Channel, streaming the next day on Disney+.

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