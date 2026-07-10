Another New "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Tune Arrives on Streaming Ahead of Movie's Release

The new song is also accompanied by a music video release on YouTube

With only a few days to go before the premiere of the highly-anticipated new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, fans can hear yet another song from the movie on most major streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

A new single has arrived from the upcoming and highly anticipated new film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, available now on most major streaming platforms.

Eager fans can now hear the tune, "Dancing With The Enemy," ahead of the premiere of the new movie next week on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The catchy tune is performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani, and Kiara Romero, and is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe - but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter.

When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Reprising their roles in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat).

Along with the song arriving on streaming, a full music video has also arrived on the DisneyMusicVEVO channel on YouTube.

The release of the new song follows two additional tracks that have recently been released. One of those, "Mad-Wicked Wonderland", came side-by-side with the release of the trailer of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

Just prior to this, fans also got a taste of what to expect in the new film with the release of "Perfect Princess."

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland arrives on Disney Channel on July 16, with the movie streaming the next day on Disney+.