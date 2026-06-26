It's About Time: Official Trailer for "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Arrives

The new movie arrives next month on Disney Channel and Disney+

Those who woke up early to watch ABC this morning got the first look at the new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland that everybody has been waiting for.

What's Happening:

Viewers watching Good Morning America this morning were treated to the debut of the official trailer for the highly-anticipated new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

Additionally, they were also treated to a look at the film's poster and a special recording of "Mad-Wicked Wonderland", a song from the new film.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe - but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter.

When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Reprising their roles in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat).

Since the premiere of Descendants in 2015, the franchise has dominated youth entertainment, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year, amassing nearly 1 billion hours of viewing across linear and streaming in the U.S.

In 2024, Descendants: The Rise of Red debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6–11, sparking over 9 billion lifetime views and inspiring a top Halloween costume. In the summer of 2025, Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour thrilled sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland arrives on July 16 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

The Tune:

Also released today, the latest single from the movie’s soundtrack, “Mad-Wicked Wonderland” which continues Disney’s tradition of unforgettable villain anthems, giving fans their first taste of what threatens Wonderland.

You will soon be able to find the track on most major music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The track follows the release of “Perfect Princess,” which generated more than 12.36M impressions across owned social platforms during its first 5 days.

Featuring more new original songs than ever before, the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Original Soundtrack will be available on July 17 via Walt Disney Records and is available now for pre-save and pre-add on most major music streaming platforms.

The Tour:

The “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” returns to North America in fall 2026, featuring stars from the Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

The tour will visit 49 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Tickets are on sale now at www.WorldsCollideTour.com .

The tour will continue in 2027 with 11 shows across the U.K. and Europe. Tickets are available now at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com.

The Last Movie:

The previous film in the Descendants franchise serves as the precursor to this new entry, despite being the fourth and fifth in the series overall.

Originally debuted in 2024, Descendants: The Rise of Red launched a new chapter with a new generation of characters - namely Red (Cantrall) and Chloe (Baker), who use a magical pocket watch to travel back in time as the Queen of Hearts threatens Auradon.

Their goal was to change a key event from the past that may have turned the Queen of Hearts into a villain, exploring the idea of whether or not people's futures can be changed by understanding their past.

That time-travel premise also sets up the story for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, as a new villain seemingly gets his hands on the pocketwatch.