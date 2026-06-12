"Perfect Princess" from "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Hits Streaming Platforms

Get excited for the release of the latest Descendants movie with a brand-new song from the film!

Earlier this week, we found out when the latest Descendants movie would be hitting Disney Channel, and now, we're already getting the release of the first song from the film – "Perfect Princess."

What's Happening:

"Perfect Princess" from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now available to stream on all your favorite streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The song arrives on streaming platforms after originally debuting back in April on American Idol for their annual Disney Night.

Stars from Wicked Wonderland, including Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero and Brendon Tremblay performed the song at Disneyland Park – teasing some early plot clues for the film.

The latest installment in the Descendants franchise will officially premiere on Thursday, July 16 on Disney Channel, streaming the next day on Disney+.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red. With the Queen of Hearts now reformed and Cinderella safe, the altered timeline has created a new threat: Maddox Hatter, who seeks to control time and reshape Wonderland's fate.

Reprising their roles are: Kylie Cantrall (Red) Malia Baker (Chloe) Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter) Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother) Paolo Montalban (King Charming) Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) Brandy (Cinderella)

New to the cast are: Liamani Segura (Pink) Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter) Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal) Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook) Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood) Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier) Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee)

Kimmy Gatewood (Muppets Mayhem) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) with Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (Descendants: The Rise of Red).

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