"Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Premieres First Song at Disneyland Park — Here's What It Reveals About the Film

The Disneyland Park-filmed performance offers the first real look at new characters and drops some early hints about the film's story.

The cast of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland made their musical debut on Disney Night of American Idol, premiering the new song "Perfect Princess" in a special Disneyland Park-filmed performance that aired during tonight's episode on ABC.

What's Happening:

A pre-recorded performance of "Perfect Princess," filmed throughout Disneyland Park, debuted during Disney Night on American Idol. The song features the new cast of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and offers the first real look at several of the film's new characters in action.

Following the debut, cast members Liamani Segura, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, and Kiara T. Romero appeared in the American Idol studio.

The performance introduced the following new characters and cast: Malia Baker returns as Chloe, dressed in light blue with dancers carrying umbrellas featuring a hypnotic pattern. Liamani Segura plays Princess Pink, decked out in pink and flanked by dancers with light-up pink flowers in the Pixie Hollow area of the park. Alexandro Byrd plays Luis Madrigal — son of Luisa from Encanto — dressed in navy blue and flanked by dancers in red reminiscent of the Queen of Hearts' soldiers, performing in front of the castle. Kiara Romero plays Hazel Hook, revealed seated on a throne as Luis steps aside — a staging choice that seems to hint at a larger role in the film's story. Brendon Tremblay plays Max Hatter, entering last in black and white stripes and dismissing the others as "spoiled brats."

The performance and lyrics offer some early plot clues for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland: Chloe and Princess Pink appear to become sisters. Their duet portion of the song takes place back in Pixie Hollow, and lyrics reference Chloe discovering she now has a sister. Max Hatter's antagonistic framing — and his father Maddox Hatter's role as a central villain — is established early. His verse positions him as a reluctant participant. Hazel Hook's throne staging and the way Luis defers to her raises questions about whether she may be playing a more significant villainous role than currently announced.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red. With the Queen of Hearts now reformed and Cinderella safe, the altered timeline has created a new threat: Maddox Hatter, who seeks to control time and reshape Wonderland's fate.

The full "Perfect Princess" performance is now available on YouTube.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+. American Idol airs live Sundays at 8 ET/7c on ABC, and next day on Hulu.

