"Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Premieres First Song at Disneyland Park — Here's What It Reveals About the Film
The Disneyland Park-filmed performance offers the first real look at new characters and drops some early hints about the film's story.
The cast of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland made their musical debut on Disney Night of American Idol, premiering the new song "Perfect Princess" in a special Disneyland Park-filmed performance that aired during tonight's episode on ABC.
What's Happening:
- A pre-recorded performance of "Perfect Princess," filmed throughout Disneyland Park, debuted during Disney Night on American Idol. The song features the new cast of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and offers the first real look at several of the film's new characters in action.
- Following the debut, cast members Liamani Segura, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, and Kiara T. Romero appeared in the American Idol studio.
- The performance introduced the following new characters and cast:
- Malia Baker returns as Chloe, dressed in light blue with dancers carrying umbrellas featuring a hypnotic pattern.
- Liamani Segura plays Princess Pink, decked out in pink and flanked by dancers with light-up pink flowers in the Pixie Hollow area of the park.
- Alexandro Byrd plays Luis Madrigal — son of Luisa from Encanto — dressed in navy blue and flanked by dancers in red reminiscent of the Queen of Hearts' soldiers, performing in front of the castle.
- Kiara Romero plays Hazel Hook, revealed seated on a throne as Luis steps aside — a staging choice that seems to hint at a larger role in the film's story.
- Brendon Tremblay plays Max Hatter, entering last in black and white stripes and dismissing the others as "spoiled brats."
- The performance and lyrics offer some early plot clues for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland:
- Chloe and Princess Pink appear to become sisters. Their duet portion of the song takes place back in Pixie Hollow, and lyrics reference Chloe discovering she now has a sister.
- Max Hatter's antagonistic framing — and his father Maddox Hatter's role as a central villain — is established early. His verse positions him as a reluctant participant.
- Hazel Hook's throne staging and the way Luis defers to her raises questions about whether she may be playing a more significant villainous role than currently announced.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red. With the Queen of Hearts now reformed and Cinderella safe, the altered timeline has created a new threat: Maddox Hatter, who seeks to control time and reshape Wonderland's fate.
- The full "Perfect Princess" performance is now available on YouTube.
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+. American Idol airs live Sundays at 8 ET/7c on ABC, and next day on Hulu.
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