Descendants Returns in July as Disney Shares New Teaser and Casting Details for "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland"

Who will Red and Chloe trust in the quest to save Wonderland?

The next chapter in the hugely popular Descendants franchise, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, will officially debut on July 16.

What's Happening:

Disney Channel has shared a new teaser for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, in addition to revealing the premiere date and some casting news.

The latest installment in the Descendants franchise will officially premiere on Thursday, July 16 on Disney Channel, streaming the next day on Disney+.

Critically acclaimed actress and comedian Awkwafina will step into the twisted world of Wonderland as Chessy the Cat, which Disney also shared a first look at.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

The teaser follows Red and Chloe as they’re pulled into the shifting dynamics of the new characters and uncover unexpected alliances and hidden threats. As loyalties blur, the two are forced to face who stands with them and against them.

Reprising their roles are: Kylie Cantrall (Red) Malia Baker (Chloe) Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter) Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother) Paolo Montalban (King Charming) Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) Brandy (Cinderella)

New to the cast are: Liamani Segura (Pink) Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter) Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal) Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook) Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood) Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier) Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee)

Kimmy Gatewood (Muppets Mayhem) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) with Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (Descendants: The Rise of Red).

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