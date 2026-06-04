"Ice Age: Boiling Point" Teaser Trailer Reveals the Herd's Fiery New Adventure

Manny, Sid, Diego, Scrat and the gang return to theaters in 2027 for a volcano-filled journey through unexplored regions of the Lost World.

They're back, and this time things are heating up in a big way! Disney has released the first teaser trailer and poster for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the next theatrical installment in the beloved animated franchise that has entertained audiences for more than two decades.

What’s Happening:

Set to arrive exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027, the new film reunites fan-favorite characters for a wild adventure packed with volcanoes, dinosaurs, lava, and plenty of prehistoric hijinks.

The teaser gives fans their first glimpse at the newest chapter in the long-running series, revealing that Manny, Diego, Sid, Ellie, Buck, and the rest of the herd will find themselves launched into an explosive new journey after being blasted out of a volcano and into uncharted regions of the Lost World.\

The footage promises all the action, humor, and heart that have defined the franchise since the original Ice Age debuted in 2002. While the series has taken audiences through melting glaciers, continental drift, and even asteroid threats, Boiling Point appears ready to raise the stakes once again with a fiery new setting filled with danger around every corner.

Returning for the adventure are many of the franchise's iconic voices, including Ray Romano as Manny, Denis Leary as Diego, John Leguizamo as Sid, Simon Pegg as Buck, and Queen Latifah as Ellie.

Also returning are Crash, Eddie, Baby Scrat, and perhaps most importantly, everyone's favorite acorn-obsessed saboteur, Scrat. Despite rarely speaking a word, Scrat has become one of the most recognizable animated characters in modern cinema, with his endless pursuit of a single acorn frequently setting off catastrophic events throughout the franchise.

The original Ice Age became a global phenomenon, spawning multiple sequels, television specials, short films, and billions of dollars at the worldwide box office. Across its various installments, the franchise has remained one of animation's most successful series, introducing generations of audiences to its lovable herd of prehistoric misfits.

Ice Age: Boiling Point marks the franchise's return to theaters following several years away from the big screen. The film also continues Disney's stewardship of the property following its acquisition of Blue Sky Studios' film library through the purchase of 21st Century Fox.

Leading the new installment is director John Donkin, who previously directed The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Producing the film is franchise veteran Lori Forte, who has been involved with the series since the original film and helped guide the franchise through its many adventures.

While plot details remain largely under wraps, the teaser makes one thing clear: the Lost World still holds plenty of secrets. Between erupting volcanoes, roaming dinosaurs, and unexplored regions never before seen in the franchise, the herd is heading into one of its most dangerous adventures yet.

The return of the original cast, combined with a theatrical release and an all-new prehistoric setting, positions Ice Age: Boiling Point as one of the most anticipated animated films on Disney's upcoming release calendar.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to join the herd once again. Ice Age: Boiling Point arrives exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027.

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