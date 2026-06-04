4K/Blu-Ray Review: "Hoppers" 4K Ultra-HD SteelBook Is the Definitive Way to Own Pixar's Biggest Original Hit in Years

Pixar is about to dominate the summer box office with Toy Story 5, but the studio’s 2026 animated feature, Hoppers, had its own success, the studio’s highest-grossing original title since 2017’s Coco. Arriving on home video alongside its Disney+ debut, the fan-favorite film is now yours to own forever on physical media, where pristine picture and sound are paired with exclusive bonus features you won’t find on streaming platforms. This review covers the 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray/Digital combo pack.

When college student Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda) discovers her university’s top-secret robotic animal project, she “hops” into the world of beavers to try and save her favorite glade from Mayor Jerry’s (John Hamm) Beaverton beltway project. But she discovers the problem is much bigger than one small glade when she meets beaver King George (Bobby Moynihan), whose pond is now overcrowded by animals displaced by the same construction. With Beaverton’s natural balance hanging by a fine thread, Mabel finds herself on an unimaginable adventure to make things right.



With Pixar’s commitment to immaculate home video releases, Hoppers comes home with the best possible picture and audio on 4K Ultra-HD. Bonus features give fans a peek behind-the-scenes, from the research trips to Yellowstone to the story development, viewers come away with a better sense of the love and energy that went into bringing Hoppers to the world.



Video

Pixar's Hoppers arrives on 4K Ultra-HD looking every bit as vibrant and alive as it did in theaters. Dolby Vision brings the film's lush forest environments and appealing character designs to life with colors that leap off the screen. Animal fur, feathers, and scales are rendered with impressive clarity, and the increasingly chaotic third-act action benefits from strong depth and image separation. The film's cartoonish style sensibility turns out to be a perfect match for the format's strengths, with exaggerated visual gags and neon-tinged effects looking especially punchy.

The Blu-ray presentation holds up on its own terms, maintaining the level of fine detail and image clarity that Pixar consistently delivers. Details still look sharp, and the film's bright, energetic color palette translates well to 1080p. It can't quite match the extra vibrancy and depth that Dolby Vision brings to the 4K disc, but viewers without 4K setups won't feel shortchanged.

Audio

The Dolby Atmos track on the 4K disc is a wonderfully immersive listen. Forest ambiance, wildlife sounds, and rushing water fill the room with convincing depth, while the film's climax delivers a full-surround assault from every direction, including overhead. Dialogue stays clean and clear even through the busiest sequences, and Mark Mothersbaugh's score lands with satisfying weight. Additional 4K audio options include English (7.1, 5.1, 2.0), English Descriptive Audio (2.0), French (7.1), Spanish (7.1), and Japanese (7.1, 2.0).

The Blu-ray's DTS-HD 7.1 track is a strong effort in its own right. Surround channels stay consistently engaged throughout, with animal movement, water effects, and environmental sounds all contributing to a lively and immersive mix. It doesn't quite reach the overhead dimension and sheer scale of the Atmos presentation, but it delivers the film's audio with energy and clarity. Additional Blu-Ray audio options include English (5.1, 2.0), English Descriptive Audio (2.0), French (5.1), and Spanish (5.1).

Bonus Features

The Critter Diaries (10:17): Wander behind the scenes with director Daniel Chong and the Pixar team as they explore Yellowstone, study wildlife, and find real-life inspiration for our favorite new animated characters from Hoppers.

Hopping In: The Making of Hoppers (11:46): Hop into the making of the movie as filmmakers, cast, and crew share how their ideas, collaboration, and creative process brought the story, animation, and lovable characters to life in Pixar's Hoppers.

"Meet King George" Scene Breakdown (6:34): Dive deep with director Daniel Chong and his filmmaking team as they reveal the craft of making King George's Superlodge. Get insight into the directing process, editing, VFX, animation, and production design.

Beaverton Revealed (4:12): Explore Hoppers to find surprising Pixar film cameos, hidden references, and plenty of fun, behind-the-scenes facts.

Dam Good Bloopers (2:04): Laugh along with your favorite voice actors from Hoppers as they have fun bringing their characters to life in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes (19:37): Check out these scenes that didn't make the final cut, as introduced by director Daniel Chong and editor Axel Geddes. Introduction (0:40) Cold Open (2:43) The Glade (2:47) The Mission (3:26) Kings Arrive (2:39) George's Bachelor Pad (3:24) Helicopter Ride (4:20)



Packaging & Design

Disney’s 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray release is only available in “limited edition” SteelBook packaging, with artwork that leans into the aesthetic by having Mabel and King George “breaking” through the metal cover. Both discs feature emoji artwork, housed in overlapping holders on the right side of the interior. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. Both discs feature the same animated menu, traveling through the Hoppers lab and finding human Mabel in the chair while her avatar (“It’s nothing like Avatar!”) roams around. There aren’t any trailers.

Final Thoughts

Hoppers proved that Pixar's original storytelling still resonates with audiences, and this home video release does the film full justice. The 4K presentation is reference-quality stuff, and the bonus features offer genuine behind-the-scenes value for fans who want to spend more time in Beaverton. Whether you're picking it up to complete your Pixar collection or simply want the best possible way to revisit the film at home, this one earns a spot on the shelf.

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