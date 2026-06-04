Video: LEGO Star Wars Cobb Vanth's Speeder from "The Mandalorian" Unboxing / Build / Review

A couple of weeks ago I opened a bag full of merchandise from Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu provided to Laughing Place by our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Included in that bag was LEGO Star Wars building set #75437 Cobb Vanth's Speeder, which I finally got around to opening and building today. Let's take a look.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build, and review this LEGO Star Wars set, which includes 207 pieces and is available right now for $33.99. Included are two LEGO Star Wars minifigures depicting the characters of Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane as they appear in Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Watch LEGO Star Wars "The Mandalorian" / "Book of Boba Fett" Cobb Vanth Speeder unboxing / build / review:

As a fan of the Cobb Vanth character and the underworld side of Star Wars, especially its bounty hunters and gunslingers like the two minifigures included here, this set is right up my alley-- in fact, I had already purchased it and built it when it first came out back in January. The speeder is meant to be built from Anakin Skywalker's podracer engines as seen in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and notably the Cobb Vanth minifigure is wearing Boba Fett's armor, which he only wears in The Mandalorian season 2 premiere episode "The Marshal." Vanth's duel with Cad Bane, however, takes place in The Book of Boba Fett episode "From the Desert Comes a Stranger," when the marshal of Mos Pelgo is dressed more casually. So this set is really a combination of Cobb Vanth's two appearances in those series, but the speeder is still very cool and I absolutely love having these characters in minifigure form.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters.

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