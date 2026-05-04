New LEGO Bluey Sets Bring More Playful Adventures Home This June

Four new playsets inspired by the hit series expand the LEGO Bluey universe for fans of all ages.

Fans of Bluey are about to have even more ways to bring their favorite moments to life at home with LEGO!

What’s Happening:

BBC Studios and The LEGO Group have officially unveiled four brand-new LEGO Bluey sets, expanding the playful universe across LEGO DUPLO, LEGO 4+, and LEGO 5+ lines ahead of their global launch on June 1, 2026.

Since its debut in 2018, Bluey has grown into a global phenomenon, winning BAFTA and Emmy Awards while becoming one of the most-watched and streamed children’s series worldwide. Now airing in over 140 countries, the show’s heartfelt storytelling and focus on everyday family moments have made it a natural fit for LEGO’s creative, hands-on play experiences.

The newest wave of sets continues that mission, offering build-and-play opportunities designed to spark imagination, storytelling, and connection between kids and their families.

Leading the lineup is the LEGO Bluey “Brick-Built Bluey Family” set, designed for ages 5 and up. This larger set allows kids to build Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad in detailed brick form, complete with poseable features and expressive faces. Accessories like a campfire, marshmallow, camera, and ice cream add layers of storytelling potential, while clever storage inside the figures themselves keeps everything tidy.

For slightly younger builders, the LEGO Bluey “Grannies with Bingo and Bluey” set recreates one of the show’s most beloved comedic moments. Inspired by the iconic “grannies” episode, kids can dress Bluey and Bingo as Janet and Rita, hop into their granny car, and head off on imaginative adventures. With a garden scene, sandbox, and easy-to-follow building elements, the set is designed to make construction both accessible and fun.

Another addition, the LEGO Bluey “School with Rusty and Bluey” set, brings classroom adventures to life. Based on the “Early Baby” episode, it features recognizable details like a hospital bed, incubator, and stroller, giving kids the tools to recreate meaningful scenes while building confidence through play.

For the youngest fans, the LEGO DUPLO “Pizza Girls with Muffin and Bluey” set offers a colorful, hands-on experience for ages 2 and up. Inspired by the fan-favorite episode, kids can role-play running their own pizza delivery service, complete with muddy pizzas, a car for deliveries, and playful outdoor elements like a swing and fire pit. Designed to support early learning, the set encourages social interaction, creativity, and imaginative role-play.

All four sets will be available globally starting June 1, 2026, through LEGO stores, select retailers, and online.

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