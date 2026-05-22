Video: Unboxing "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Products from Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Ravensburger, More

Recently Laughing Place was given a bag of officially licensed merchandise tied into Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu by our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Below you can watch as I unbox and take a look at these fun items from a variety of licensees.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch as I unbox Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu merchandise from Mattel, Hot Toys, Hasbro, LEGO, Schick, Olive & June, Thunder Bay Press, Random House Worlds, and Ravensburger.

Watch "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" products unboxing - Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, Ravensburger, more:

Below are all of the specific items that were included in this unboxing, and links to purchase them.

Mattel Star Wars the Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Grogu 9-inch Tall Plush with Embroidered Rondel Design on Chest Soft Plush Stylized Collectible ($8.88)

The Mandalorian & Grogu COSBI Mini Figure Blind Box ($17)

Star Wars Grogu Snack Attack 1.5" Mystery Figure, Series 1 ($4.99)

STAR WARS The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian & Grogu Deluxe 3.75 Inch Collectible Action Figure ($24.99)

LEGO Star Wars Cobb Vanth’s Speeder Building Toy ($33.99)

Schick Hydro Sensitive Men's 5 Blade Razor Handle with 3 Razor Refills - Star Wars Mandalorian and Grogu: Face, 4-Pack ($10.59)

Olive & June Star Wars Long Lasting Mani System | Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu ($65)

Star Wars Grogu Stickers (Thunder Bay Sticker Books) ($13.58)

Art of Coloring: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity ($15.19)

Ravensburger The Mandalorian and Grogu 500 Piece Puzzle ($19.99)

Don't forget to also check out Reiley's Ultimate "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Merchandise Roundup!