Video: Unboxing "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Products from Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Ravensburger, More

Also included are Hot Toys, Schick, Olive & June, Thunder Bay Press, and Random House Worlds.

Recently Laughing Place was given a bag of officially licensed merchandise tied into Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu by our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Below you can watch as I unbox and take a look at these fun items from a variety of licensees.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch as I unbox Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu merchandise from Mattel, Hot Toys, Hasbro, LEGO, Schick, Olive & June, Thunder Bay Press, Random House Worlds, and Ravensburger.

Watch "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" products unboxing - Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, Ravensburger, more:

Below are all of the specific items that were included in this unboxing, and links to purchase them.

Mattel Star Wars the Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Grogu 9-inch Tall Plush with Embroidered Rondel Design on Chest Soft Plush Stylized Collectible ($8.88)

The Mandalorian & Grogu COSBI Mini Figure Blind Box ($17)

Star Wars Grogu Snack Attack 1.5" Mystery Figure, Series 1 ($4.99)

STAR WARS The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian & Grogu Deluxe 3.75 Inch Collectible Action Figure ($24.99)

LEGO Star Wars Cobb Vanth’s Speeder Building Toy ($33.99)

Schick Hydro Sensitive Men's 5 Blade Razor Handle with 3 Razor Refills - Star Wars Mandalorian and Grogu: Face, 4-Pack ($10.59)

Olive & June Star Wars Long Lasting Mani System | Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu ($65)

Star Wars Grogu Stickers (Thunder Bay Sticker Books) ($13.58)

Art of Coloring: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity ($15.19)

Ravensburger The Mandalorian and Grogu 500 Piece Puzzle ($19.99)

Don't forget to also check out Reiley's Ultimate "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Merchandise Roundup!

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino