D23 Inside Disney Takes A Closer Look at "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"
The new movie is playing in theaters everywhere today.
The latest edition of D23 Inside Disney has arrived and in it we're going for a closer look at Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
What's Happening:
- The latest edition of D23 Inside Disney has arrived, with host Lisa Cabello taking us for a deeper look into the new movie, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- The arrival of the new videos as the new movie arrives in theaters everywhere today, May 22.
- In the new video, Cabello sits down with star Pedro Pascal, who shares more about his experience on the movie, including working with a personal hero - Sigourney Weaver.
- We then join director Jon Favreau and explore some of the sets and spaces from the movie - a bounty of visual fun for many a Star Wars fan - before he shares that one prop there has nothing to do with Star Wars.
- Finally, we head to the World Premiere of the film to check out all the fun that happened at Hollywood's landmark Chinese Theatre, where Star Wars premiered back in 1977.
- Check it all out in the video below.
- The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- Sigourney Weaver is set to star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.
- The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, now playing in theaters everywhere.
- You can find out what our own Mike Celestino thought of the film in his The Mandalorian and Grogu review.
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