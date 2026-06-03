Dive Deeper Into the World of "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" with New Graphic Novel
This October, you're invited to unlock the mysteries of Atlantis’ storied past.
As Atlantis: The Lost Empire marks its 25th anniversary, the story of this oft-overlooked animated feature will continue with a new series of graphic novels.
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What's Happening:
- A brand-new adventure from the world of Disney's Atlantis is coming this October with the release of Atlantis: The Lost Empire Vol. 1: The Curse of Kurok.
- Taking place after the movie, Milo and Kida team together to protect the world of Atlantis. When Milo and Kida discover a brand-new monstrous threat below the kingdom of Atlantis, it's going to take all of their bravery and ingenuity to find the secrets below the waves, and how to surpass a strange new challenge. And they'll also need to discover what ancient fables from Atlantis's past are the key to unlocking the safety of their future! When a giant monstrous threat bubbles up from the lost past of Atlantis, Milo and Kida will need to save Atlanteans while also protecting the natural world around them.
- This original graphic novel is designed as a perfect entry point whether you're a fan of the movie or are coming to this world for the first time.
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire Vol. 1: The Curse of Kurok is now available to pre-order on Amazon ahead of its release on October 13, 2026.
- Atlantis fans can continue their celebration of the film's 25th anniversary with an epic new Spirit Jersey available from Disney Store.
- Our animation expert Tony Betti also shared a list of 25 things you may not have known about Atlantis: The Lost Empire.
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