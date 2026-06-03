Dive Deeper Into the World of "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" with New Graphic Novel

As Atlantis: The Lost Empire marks its 25th anniversary, the story of this oft-overlooked animated feature will continue with a new series of graphic novels.

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What's Happening:

A brand-new adventure from the world of Disney's Atlantis is coming this October with the release of Atlantis: The Lost Empire Vol. 1: The Curse of Kurok.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Vol. 1: The Curse of Kurok. Taking place after the movie, Milo and Kida team together to protect the world of Atlantis. When Milo and Kida discover a brand-new monstrous threat below the kingdom of Atlantis, it's going to take all of their bravery and ingenuity to find the secrets below the waves, and how to surpass a strange new challenge. And they'll also need to discover what ancient fables from Atlantis's past are the key to unlocking the safety of their future! When a giant monstrous threat bubbles up from the lost past of Atlantis, Milo and Kida will need to save Atlanteans while also protecting the natural world around them.

This original graphic novel is designed as a perfect entry point whether you're a fan of the movie or are coming to this world for the first time.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Vol. 1: The Curse of Kurok is now available to pre-order on Amazon ahead of its release on October 13, 2026.

Atlantis fans can continue their celebration of the film's 25th anniversary with an epic new Spirit Jersey available from Disney Store.

Our animation expert Tony Betti also shared a list of 25 things you may not have known about Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

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