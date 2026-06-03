Embrace the Adventure and Mystery! "Atlantis" 25th Anniversary Spirit Jersey Comes to Disney Store

It also glows in the dark!

The animated classic Atlantis: The Lost Empire is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Disney Store is commemorating the occasion with a new Spirit Jersey.

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What’s Happening:

If you love Atlantis, then you know how rare and exciting it is when new merchandise arrives in celebration of the film. Today, Disney Store is delivering a new Spirit Jersey for fans to add to their collection.

The Spirit Jersey features the name of the film across the back and shoulders in its signature stylized font. Beneath the title is an image showcasing the Ulysses ship, Milo J. Thatch, Princess Kida, Gaetan Moliere, Dr. Joshua Sweet, and Vinny Santorini.

The shirt features hues from ice blue to indigo, which encompasses the essence of the film perfectly. If that's not enough, there are glow-in-the-dark accents that match the theme of adventure and mystery!

Guests will find the Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary Spirit Jersey available now at Disney Store. It sells for $84.99 and is available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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