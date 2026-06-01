Just Play Introduces New Toys and Role-Play Items Inspired by "Sofia the First: Royal Magic"

Take the magic of Sofia the First home with these new items from Just Play – available exclusively at Walmart.

Celebrate the recent premiere of Sofia the First: Royal Magic with a new collection of toys and role-play items from Just Play.

What's Happening:

Just Play is marking the debut of Sofia the First: Royal Magic with a new series of items inspired by the show, which follows Sofia as she attends the Charmswell School for Royal Magic and learns how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

All four of the new products are available now for pre-order exclusively at Walmart, with even more toys coming later this summer.

Disney Jr. Sofia the First Swirl & Sing Doll – $39.97

Disney Jr. Sofia the First Enchancia Castle Playset – $24.97

Disney Jr. Sofia the First Enchanting Amulet – $12.97

Disney Jr. Sofia the First Dress-Up Set – $24.97

More on Sofia the First: Royal Magic

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

The series stars Ariel Winter as the voice of Sofia, alongside Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila.

Reprising their roles from the original series are: Wayne Brady as Clover Tim Gunn as Baileywick Eric Stonestreet as Minimus Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda Travis Willingham as King Roland Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber Jess Harnell as Cedric

Be sure to check out Tony's review of Sofia the First: Royal Magic and his feature diving into the creation of the series.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is now available to stream on Disney+.

More New Disney Merchandise:

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