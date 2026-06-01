Monochrome Magic! New Character Plush Accessories Burst Onto the Scene

If you’re in the market for cute Disney accessories to pair with your outfits this summer, Disney Store has the most adorable styles for your summer wardrobe thanks to its new Plush Collection.

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Bring some color to your summer travels with a collection of Plush accessories from Disney Store.

The bright, bold, burst of cuteness is a fun way to add magic and charm to your personal style or upcoming Disney bound, and with accessories available in a variety of sizes, you can pick the perfect option for the activity level of the day

Each plush item has the face and ears of a favorite character including: Mickey Mouse Winnie the Pooh Donald Duck Stitch

These soft, fuzzy, and totally portable accessories are monochrome and come complete with adjustable carrying straps featuring the names of the characters.

The Plush Accessories Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $14.99-$44.99.

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store

Donald Duck

Donald Duck Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store

Donald Duck Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store

Donald Duck Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store

Stitch

Stitch Plush Tote Bag – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Plush Hair Clip – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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