Monochrome Magic! New Character Plush Accessories Burst Onto the Scene
If you’re in the market for cute Disney accessories to pair with your outfits this summer, Disney Store has the most adorable styles for your summer wardrobe thanks to its new Plush Collection.
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What’s Happening:
- Bring some color to your summer travels with a collection of Plush accessories from Disney Store.
- The bright, bold, burst of cuteness is a fun way to add magic and charm to your personal style or upcoming Disney bound, and with accessories available in a variety of sizes, you can pick the perfect option for the activity level of the day
- Each plush item has the face and ears of a favorite character including:
- Mickey Mouse
- Winnie the Pooh
- Donald Duck
- Stitch
- These soft, fuzzy, and totally portable accessories are monochrome and come complete with adjustable carrying straps featuring the names of the characters.
- The Plush Accessories Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $14.99-$44.99.
Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store
Donald Duck
Donald Duck Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store
Donald Duck Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store
Donald Duck Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store
Stitch
Stitch Plush Tote Bag – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Plush Hair Clip – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Plush Tote Bag | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Plush Hair Clip | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Wristlet Pouch and Plush Coin Purse Set | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!