Get a Head Start on Back to School with Lunchboxes, Backpacks, Water Bottles, and More

Spider-Man and Disney Princesses are the featured characters in this year's collection

School’s out for the summer, but over at Disney Store, they’re already preparing for the fall! Yep, you read that right! It’s time to celebrate back to school at Disney Store with a new wave of backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles, and stationery sets.





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What’s Happening:

While kids might be thrilled for the break from school and are looking forward to summertime adventures, savvy parents are focusing on back to school shopping, and Disney Store has the cutest accessories to make this school year magical.

Guests can shop an assortment of backpacks, water bottles, lunchboxes, and stationery kits featuring favorite characters like: Spider-Man Disney Princesses Lilo and Stitch Frozen Cars Mickey and Friends Minnie Mouse Boba Fett

The new back-to-school collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $24.99 to $36.99.

Disney Princesses

Disney Princess Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Disney Princess Lunch Box | Disney Store

Disney Princess 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Spider-Man

Spider-Man Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Spider-Man Lunch Box | Disney Store

Spider-Man 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Spider-Man Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store

Lilo and Stitch

Stitch Backpack – Lilo & Stitch – Personalized | Disney Store

Stitch Lunch Box – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Frozen

Frozen Lunch Box | Disney Store

Frozen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Frozen Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Frozen Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid Lunch Box | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Mickey and Friends

Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Lunch Box | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Lunch Box | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Cars

Lightning McQueen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Backpack – Cars – Personalized | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Lunch Box – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Boba Fett

Boba Fett Backpack – Star Wars – Personalized | Disney Store

Boba Fett Lunch Box – Star Wars | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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