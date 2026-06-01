Get a Head Start on Back to School with Lunchboxes, Backpacks, Water Bottles, and More
School’s out for the summer, but over at Disney Store, they’re already preparing for the fall! Yep, you read that right! It’s time to celebrate back to school at Disney Store with a new wave of backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles, and stationery sets.
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What’s Happening:
- While kids might be thrilled for the break from school and are looking forward to summertime adventures, savvy parents are focusing on back to school shopping, and Disney Store has the cutest accessories to make this school year magical.
- Guests can shop an assortment of backpacks, water bottles, lunchboxes, and stationery kits featuring favorite characters like:
- Spider-Man
- Disney Princesses
- Lilo and Stitch
- Frozen
- Cars
- Mickey and Friends
- Minnie Mouse
- Boba Fett
- The new back-to-school collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $24.99 to $36.99.
Disney Princesses
Disney Princess Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Disney Princess Lunch Box | Disney Store
Disney Princess 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Spider-Man
Spider-Man Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Spider-Man Lunch Box | Disney Store
Spider-Man 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Spider-Man Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Spidey and His Amazing Friends Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store
Lilo and Stitch
Stitch Backpack – Lilo & Stitch – Personalized | Disney Store
Stitch Lunch Box – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Frozen
Frozen Lunch Box | Disney Store
Frozen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Frozen Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Frozen Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
The Little Mermaid Lunch Box | Disney Store
The Little Mermaid Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Mickey and Friends
Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Lunch Box | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Backpack – Small – Personalized | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse
Minnie Mouse Backpack – Personalized | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Lunch Box | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Cars
Lightning McQueen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Backpack – Cars – Personalized | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Lunch Box – Cars | Disney Store
Cars Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Boba Fett
Boba Fett Backpack – Star Wars – Personalized | Disney Store
Boba Fett Lunch Box – Star Wars | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!