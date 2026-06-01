Zoom Over to Disney Store for "Cars" 20th Anniversary Apparel
The theme of 2026 seems to be racing as Disney brings the thrill of the race track to fans around the world. While we love to see all of the new collaborations tied to the sport, let’s not forget the excitement of the 2006 film Cars. That’s right, folks, the animated feature is turning 20 this year, and there’s a new anniversary collection to shop at Disney Store!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s been 20 years since we were introduced to the ultimate racer, Lightning McQueen, and his goal of winning the Piston Cup! Now, in honor of the milestone anniversary, Disney Store is launching a new collection inspired by all things Cars.
- There’s a lot to love about the assortment, but the key items are a Spirit Jersey and a Disney Dress Shop dress.
- The Spirit Jersey celebrates the film by focusing on the town of Radiator Springs. The name is spelled out across the back, and popular residents like Sally, Mater, and Doc can be spotted hanging out in the letters. and accompanied by an image of the signature “rock formations” that can be spotted at Disney California Adventure!
- As for the dress, this is a lovely, sleeveless red number with a bright white collar embroidered with McQueen’s signature phrase “Kachow!”
- The bodice features black buttons from the neck to the waist; the full skirt has two pockets with a checkered flag trim; and the pattern is outlines of Lightning McQueen and his stylized name (think signature).
- Both items will pair with fan favorite Ear Headbands, bags, Crocs, MagicBand+, luggage, and more!
- The Cars 20th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $24.99-$129.99.
Lightning McQueen Dress for Women – Cars | Disney Store
Radiator Springs Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket for Women – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Button Down Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Cars ''Piston Cup Racing Series'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Radiator Springs T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Tote – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store
Dinoco 400 Piston Cup Racing Series Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Friends ''Radiator Springs'' Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Woven Shirt for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Cars Roadway Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Mater Roadway Sweatpants for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car – Tire Rack Edition – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Backpack – Cars – Personalized | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Lunch Box – Cars | Disney Store
Cars Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- $30 Cuddleez Plush | Select Styles
- 25% Off Drinkware | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- Free Pixar Ball Jewelry Box With purchase of four Toy Story charms by Pandora.
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!