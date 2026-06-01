Zoom Over to Disney Store for "Cars" 20th Anniversary Apparel

The theme of 2026 seems to be racing as Disney brings the thrill of the race track to fans around the world. While we love to see all of the new collaborations tied to the sport, let’s not forget the excitement of the 2006 film Cars. That’s right, folks, the animated feature is turning 20 this year, and there’s a new anniversary collection to shop at Disney Store!

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What’s Happening:

It’s been 20 years since we were introduced to the ultimate racer, Lightning McQueen, and his goal of winning the Piston Cup! Now, in honor of the milestone anniversary, Disney Store is launching a new collection inspired by all things Cars.

There’s a lot to love about the assortment, but the key items are a Spirit Jersey and a Disney Dress Shop dress.

The Spirit Jersey celebrates the film by focusing on the town of Radiator Springs. The name is spelled out across the back, and popular residents like Sally, Mater, and Doc can be spotted hanging out in the letters. and accompanied by an image of the signature “rock formations” that can be spotted at Disney California Adventure!

As for the dress, this is a lovely, sleeveless red number with a bright white collar embroidered with McQueen’s signature phrase “Kachow!”

The bodice features black buttons from the neck to the waist; the full skirt has two pockets with a checkered flag trim; and the pattern is outlines of Lightning McQueen and his stylized name (think signature).

Both items will pair with fan favorite Ear Headbands, bags, Crocs, MagicBand+, luggage, and more!

The Cars 20th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $24.99-$129.99.

Lightning McQueen Dress for Women – Cars | Disney Store

Radiator Springs Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket for Women – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Button Down Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Cars ''Piston Cup Racing Series'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Radiator Springs T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Tote – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars 20th Anniversary | Disney Store

Dinoco 400 Piston Cup Racing Series Baseball Cap for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen and Friends ''Radiator Springs'' Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Woven Shirt for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Roadway Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen and Mater Roadway Sweatpants for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car – Tire Rack Edition – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Bath Set | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen 16 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Backpack – Cars – Personalized | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Lunch Box – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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