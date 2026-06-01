Irresistibly Cute: Donald Duck Plush Now at Disney Stores
Disney Store Japan has been a magical source for adorable plush characters that emphasize cuteness and charm. One of their latest developments for Disney Store in the U.S. is a dreamy Donald Duck plush that’s so huggable and soft, you’re going to want one in every room of your house!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s time for another delivery from Disney Store Japan, and this time, it’s all about Donald Duck!
- The feisty, ornery, exasperated fowl is taking some time to relax, and we love how peaceful he looks.
- Donald is happy as he thinks about, well, we don’t know what, but something that has him in a good mood.
- This large plush features Donald lying on his side, with his head on his arm. He’s wearing his signature blue beret and matching shirt, while his webbed feet are shoeless (as you’d expect). He’s ready for hugs and adventures with you, wherever you plan to go.
- The Donald Duck Plush is available now at Disney Store.. He sells for $39.99.
Donald Duck Plush – 20'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
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Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
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