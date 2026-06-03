Shop Till You Drop! Save Up to 40% During Disney Store's Twice Upon a Year Sale

Our favorite finds are designer accessories from Vera Wang, collectible figures, and a Disneyland decorative pillow.

It’s back! Disney Store’s beloved Twice Upon A Year sale has returned, which means that for a limited time, guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 40% off sitewide! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

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What’s Happening:

Summer shopping meets Disney magic as Disney Store’s biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale returns with savings up to 40% off.

returns with savings up to 40% off. There’s so much to check out, including fashionable outfits, seasonal decor, toys for kids and kids at heart, huggable plush, and more, all inspired by Disney Parks, characters, and films. Best of all, the price you see is the price you pay, no code needed.

The limited-time deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories, and so much more.

Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $85+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $85+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

School’s out for the summer! When they’re not playing outdoors, it’s time to pull out the toys! Let their imaginations run wild with toys and playsets inspired by favorite characters.

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack – 101 Dalmatians – 4'' – Limited Release | Disney Store

Hulk Light-Up Inflatable Hands with Sound Effects | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Disney Story Doll – Peter Pan – 10'' | Disney Store

Kylo Ren LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Toys.

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Active Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Tour Half-Zip Pullover by Nike for Men | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt for Kids – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Dress for Kids – 60th Anniversary | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Long Sleeve Stretchie Sleeper for Baby | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, Vera Wang, or Harveys, or Stoney Clover Lane. These items are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.

Minnie Mouse Crystal Ear Headband for Adults by Vera Wang – Limited Release | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland 70th Anniversary | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''The Whoopee Party'' Tote by Harveys | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Groom Ear Hat for Adults by Vera Wang – Limited Release | Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store

Around the Home

Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with kitchen essentials, home decor, charming entertainment accessories, and more.

The Haunted Mansion Coasters with Bottle Openers Set by Picnic Time | Disney Store

Angel Mug – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cheese Board and Tools Set | Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Pillow | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with dolls, action figures, and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from beloved Disney stories.

Mother Gothel Limited Edition Doll – Tangled – Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series – Fashionably Late – 12'' | Disney Store

Sith Holocron with Light and Sound Effects – Star Wars | Disney Store

Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man 2099 FANDROP Figure Set – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Disney Store

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Musical Figure | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!