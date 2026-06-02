Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – June 2026
Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”
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What’s Happening:
- Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.
- Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.
- This month, bring home colorful collectibles featuring:
- So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! June 2026 designs are available now and prices range from $21.99-$29.99.
June 2, 2026
Milo and Cast Pin – Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary – Limited Edition
Finding Dory 10th Anniversary Pin Set – Limited Edition
Hades Pin – Hercules – Brush of Magic – Limited Edition
Milo and Kida Pin – Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store
The Haunted Mansion Cast Pin | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. | Disney Store
Ariel and King Triton Father's Day 2026 Pin – The Little Mermaid – Limited Release | Disney Store
Jessie and Friends Pin – Toy Story 5 – Limited Release | Disney Store
Toy Story 5 Cast and Logo Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!