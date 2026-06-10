The Toy Box Is Open: Stars Gather for World Premiere of Pixar's "Toy Story 5"
Much of the voice cast and the filmmakers behind the new film were present, and Taylor Swift too.
The stars were out last night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as the venue hosted the world premiere of Pixar's Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- Last night saw the world premiere of Pixar Animation Studio's highly anticipated Toy Story 5, which also saw the voice cast of the film and the filmmakers gather together for the new movie at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
- Stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Greta Lee, Craig Robinson, Tony Hale, Andrew Stanton (director), Kenna Harris (co-director), Lindsey Collins (producer) and Randy Newman (composer) were all on scene.
- Taylor Swift, who wrote an original song for the movie, was also present, and concluded the premiere with an unforgettable surprise performance of the brand-new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff for the film.
- Swift was then joined by Academy Award-winning composer Randy Newman for a special duet of the beloved classic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Written and performed by Newman for the original “Toy Story,” the iconic song has been featured in all five of the “Toy Story” films.
- Voice cast members Scarlett Spears, Shelby Rabara, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Lori Alan, Jay Hernandez, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, Krys Marshall, Jeff Bergman, Blake Clark, Anna Vocino, Matty Matheson, John Ratzenberger and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as Pete Docter (executive producer, Pixar chief creative officer) and Jonas Rivera (executive producer) were also in attendance.
- During the premiere, attendees – including the stars of the film – wrote heartfelt messages to kids in children’s hospitals. Disney, Pixar and Starlight Children’s Foundation are making Toy Story 5 available to nearly 400 hospitals via the Disney Movie Moments program, which gives patients the opportunity to enjoy movies while they’re still in theaters.
- In Oakland, Orlando, and Washington, D.C., Disney is taking the experience even further by transforming hospital play areas into Bonnie’s room, along with hosting screenings of the film, character meet and greets, themed activities, and more.
- Toy Story 5 opens in theaters everywhere on June 19.
The Movie:
- The toys are back in Pixar'sToy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.
- Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.
- Now that the premiere has arrived, fans and critics are taking to social media to share some of their early reactions. We've rounded up a number of them in our Toy Story 5 Social Media Round-Up.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com