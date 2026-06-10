The Toy Box Is Open: Stars Gather for World Premiere of Pixar's "Toy Story 5"

The toys are back in Pixar'sToy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.