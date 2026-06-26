Stars of Upcoming "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Surprise Guests at Disney Springs
It was part of the fun of Cool Kids' Summer!
Stars of the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland made a surprise appearance - where else? - the Disney Springs DescenDANCE Party x Camp Rock Jam!
What's Happening:
- Stars of the upcoming Disney Channel and Disney+ film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland made a surprise appearance at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- No, they weren't shopping or dining - instead they were participating in one of the hightlights of Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World, a the DescenDANCE Party x Camp Rock Jam that takes place in Disney Springs all summer long.
- Stars Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd - who play Hazel Hook and Luis Madrigal, respectively - from the new film Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, stopped by to get their groove on and jumped right into the action and danced among the crowd.
- This was a surprise for everyone there, and is not a normal part of the fun of the party - so it came as a true highlight for all those in attendance at the Waterside Stage in the Marketplace area of Disney Springs.
- The show will continue on select nights all summer long, with high-energy dancing and fun themed to both Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and the also upcoming Camp Rock 3. The whole things takes place at the Waterside Stage on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays intermittently from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
- To see and the rest of Cool Kids' Summer for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Appropo Timing:
- The timing of this surpise appearance couldn't be any better, as we also saw the reveal of the brand new trailer for the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland earlier today.
- Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe - but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter.
- When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland arrives on July 16 on Disney Channel and begins streaming the next day on Disney+.
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