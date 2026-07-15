Disney+ Expands with New Language and Interface Options

Disney+ is growing its global footprint.
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Disney+ has expanded in a way that will allow even more people to enjoy the service.

What's Happening:

  • This morning Disney+ announced a significant expansion to its language offerings covering both program audio, subtitles, closed captioning, and user interface.
  • Language support added includes: Arabic, Croatian, Hebrew, Thai, Indonesian, Malay, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
  • In addition to audio and text support, in the case of Arabic and Hebrew, Disney+ has launched the option of a right-to-left interface, rather than the standard left-to-right, to make access more intuitive in those languages.
  • Disney+ now boasts 58 audio languages, 42 for subtitles, and more than 30 for the user interface.
  • From the day it first launched in 2019 Disney+ became one of the top streaming platforms in the industry. The additional language support shows just how global the service's reach has become.

More Disney+ News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey