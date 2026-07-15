Disney+ Expands with New Language and Interface Options
Disney+ is growing its global footprint.
Disney+ has expanded in a way that will allow even more people to enjoy the service.
What's Happening:
- This morning Disney+ announced a significant expansion to its language offerings covering both program audio, subtitles, closed captioning, and user interface.
- Language support added includes: Arabic, Croatian, Hebrew, Thai, Indonesian, Malay, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
- In addition to audio and text support, in the case of Arabic and Hebrew, Disney+ has launched the option of a right-to-left interface, rather than the standard left-to-right, to make access more intuitive in those languages.
- Disney+ now boasts 58 audio languages, 42 for subtitles, and more than 30 for the user interface.
- From the day it first launched in 2019 Disney+ became one of the top streaming platforms in the industry. The additional language support shows just how global the service's reach has become.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ viewership could expand even more if the rumors of a free, ad-supported tier for Disney+ access turn out to be accurate.
- If you're a Disney+ subscriber, be sure to check out the subscriber perks currently available.
- Disney+ will broadcast the 2026 Disney Legends ceremony, part of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event