Could Disney+ Be Adding a New "Free" Tier with Limited Content?
Some insiders believe Disney is considering it.
Ever since it launched back in the fall of 2019, Disney+ has been a paid subscription service, although some promotion have allowed for discounts or months of no-cost access. And now, according to an industry report, The Walt Disney Company may be considering adding a free tier with limited content in an effort to combat YouTube's ever-encroaching draw of television viewers from legacy media.
What's happening:
- According to a report in Business Insider, The Walt Disney Company is considering adding a free tier to its Disney+ streaming service, according to "two people familiar with the matter."
- The free tier would feature a limited amount of content compared to the paid tier, and presumably would also use ads to drive revenue.
- This response would be an effort to compete with YouTube's continued draw of television viewers.
- Again according to Business Insider and its sources, Disney's Chief Product & Technology Officer Adam Smith spoke about adding this free tier to Disney+ during a town hall meeting that was streamed to employees yesterday afternoon.
- No timeline for this initiative was revealed during the meeting.
More Disney+ News:
- A new song from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has arrived on streaming ahead of the movie's release.
- Disney+ is developing a Spy School series from the co-creator of Chuck.
- Check out Laughing Place's Disney+ Watch Guide for July.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now