Could Disney+ Be Adding a New "Free" Tier with Limited Content?

Some insiders believe Disney is considering it.

Ever since it launched back in the fall of 2019, Disney+ has been a paid subscription service, although some promotion have allowed for discounts or months of no-cost access. And now, according to an industry report, The Walt Disney Company may be considering adding a free tier with limited content in an effort to combat YouTube's ever-encroaching draw of television viewers from legacy media.

What's happening:

According to a report in Business Insider, The Walt Disney Company is considering adding a free tier to its Disney+ streaming service, according to "two people familiar with the matter."

The free tier would feature a limited amount of content compared to the paid tier, and presumably would also use ads to drive revenue.

This response would be an effort to compete with YouTube's continued draw of television viewers.

Again according to Business Insider and its sources, Disney's Chief Product & Technology Officer Adam Smith spoke about adding this free tier to Disney+ during a town hall meeting that was streamed to employees yesterday afternoon.

No timeline for this initiative was revealed during the meeting.

More Disney+ News:

A new song from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has arrived on streaming ahead of the movie's release.

Disney+ is developing a Spy School series from the co-creator of Chuck.

Check out Laughing Place's Disney+ Watch Guide for July.