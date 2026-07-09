Lullaby Lake Awaits: Additional Episodes of "BeddyByes" Set To Arrive on Disney+ Later This Month

The new batch of the new preschool favorite arrive later this month
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Additional episodes of a new preschool favorite, BeddyByes, will soon be arriving on Disney+, only a few months after the initial drop earlier this year.

What's Happening:

  • Fans are invited to go on even more adventures with MeMo and BaBa in a number of new adventures as additional episodes of BeddyByes will soon be available on Disney+.
  • The popular series, which is also available on Disney Jr., follows the two best friends - MeMo and BaBa - as they journey throughout their day on Planet BeddyBye, all timed out to the Tick Tock Clock in the show.
  • Designed to support healthy daily routines and sleeping habits for preschoolers, the series follows a peaceful rhythm in each episode to further emphasize this mission.
  • Unlike many fast-paced preschool shows, BeddyByes intentionally slows its pace. The animation, music, and storytelling gradually become quieter and calmer as each episode progresses, helping children adopt a bedtime routine.
  • Having originally debuted back in March on the platform, fans can currently enjoy 40 episodes (about 12 min. each) of the series on Disney+.
  • Starting on July 22, even more episodes will be available on Disney+, allowing our friends (and viewers!) to meet new and familiar faces on their mindful and soothing journey to bedtime.
  • For more information about the show, be sure to check out our BeddyByes review.
  • The original drop of BeddyByes episodes remains available on Disney+, and episodes also broadcast on Disney Jr.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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