Lullaby Lake Awaits: Additional Episodes of "BeddyByes" Set To Arrive on Disney+ Later This Month
The new batch of the new preschool favorite arrive later this month
Additional episodes of a new preschool favorite, BeddyByes, will soon be arriving on Disney+, only a few months after the initial drop earlier this year.
What's Happening:
- Fans are invited to go on even more adventures with MeMo and BaBa in a number of new adventures as additional episodes of BeddyByes will soon be available on Disney+.
- The popular series, which is also available on Disney Jr., follows the two best friends - MeMo and BaBa - as they journey throughout their day on Planet BeddyBye, all timed out to the Tick Tock Clock in the show.
- Designed to support healthy daily routines and sleeping habits for preschoolers, the series follows a peaceful rhythm in each episode to further emphasize this mission.
- Unlike many fast-paced preschool shows, BeddyByes intentionally slows its pace. The animation, music, and storytelling gradually become quieter and calmer as each episode progresses, helping children adopt a bedtime routine.
- Having originally debuted back in March on the platform, fans can currently enjoy 40 episodes (about 12 min. each) of the series on Disney+.
- Starting on July 22, even more episodes will be available on Disney+, allowing our friends (and viewers!) to meet new and familiar faces on their mindful and soothing journey to bedtime.
- For more information about the show, be sure to check out our BeddyByes review.
- The original drop of BeddyByes episodes remains available on Disney+, and episodes also broadcast on Disney Jr.
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