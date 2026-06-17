Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2026

Descendants fans are in for an exciting month, as the new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres on Disney+. In addition, we also have a new season of X-Men '97, a new exclusive episode of The Simpsons, some new Nat Geo releases, and a celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – July 17

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe… But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain - Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

The Simpsons: Simpsley – July 3

When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.

Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – July 4

Led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and featuring anchor Diane Sawyer, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, Nightline co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Prime anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines along with more of the ABC News team and talent, the expansive 24 hour programming event takes viewers across all 50 states to explore the people, places, and defining moments of the nation’s 250-year history. Featuring live celebrations, immersive storytelling, performances, and reporting from locations across the country, the broadcast delivers a comprehensive, daylong tribute to America’s past, present, and future.

TV Shows

X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – July 1

The series continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

July 1 – Three-Episode Premiere

July 8 – New Episode

July 15 – New Episode

July 22 – New Episode

July 29 – New Episode

Project Runway (Season 22) – July 10

Hosted by Heidi Klum, “Project Runway” makes a fashionable return with its biggest season ever. For the first time, 22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in “Project Runway” history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level. Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia return as judges, with Christian Siriano returning as mentor.

July 10 – Premiere

July 17 – New Episode

July 24 – New Episode

July 31 – New Episode

Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory – July 5

In Mexico’s Pacific waters, Bertie Gregory goes in search of one of the ocean’s most iconic predators: the hammerhead shark. Once abundant in these seas, hammerhead populations have plummeted, making sightings increasingly rare. Joining forces with leading shark scientists and local experts, Bertie investigates what’s driving the hammerhead decline, and how protected waters offer hope for the future. His journey culminates in a rare and unforgettable encounter that shines a light on the future of one of the world’s most famous sharks.

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – July 23

Host and “Loki” star Tom Hiddleston and “Loki” executive producer Kevin R. Wright reunite for Pompeii: Out of Time, a fusion of cinematic scripted drama and investigative documentary storytelling that transports audiences to ancient Rome in the hours before and during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Guided by a team of archaeologists, historians, geologists and disaster experts, he uncovers remarkable evidence — and the stories of real people that challenge long-held assumptions about Pompeii and its final hours — not least revealing that many of those caught up in the disaster had the chance to survive. Blending cutting-edge archaeological discoveries, expert analysis and deeply personal storytelling, the series reframes Pompeii not as a story of destruction but as a human drama of resilience, sacrifice and survival, revealing the lives, choices and destinies of those who stood in the shadow of Vesuvius.

New Library Additions

Wednesday, July 1:

Abandoned (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

Saturday, July 4:

Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming concludes

Sunday, July 5:

Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

SHARKFEST – New Premieres for the Annual Summer Event Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory World's Biggest Mako Attack of the Samurai Sharks Shark vs. Giant Croc Shark Island Showdown Sharks: Reef Rivals Great White Gauntlet

Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Monday, July 6:

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Wednesday, July 8:

Bluey Compilations – Premiere

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Saturday, July 11:

Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – Premiere

Sunday, July 12:

Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Monday, July 13:

Rabbit Hole (Season 1) – Pocketwatch

Tuesday, July 14:

Wednesday, July 15:

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 16:

Friday, July 17:

America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)

Saturday, July 18:

Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

Sunday, July 19:

Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Tuesday, July 21:

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, July 22:

BeddyByes – New Episodes

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 23:

Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Friday, July 24:

Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Saturday, July 25:

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere

Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – TBD

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 5pm ET

WNBA All-Star Game (ABC) – 8:30pm ET

Sunday, July 26:

NFL Flag Championships (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) – 10am ET

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 4pm ET

Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) – 9pm ET

Tuesday, July 28:

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, July 29:

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 30:

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1

Friday, July 31:

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2

Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN2) – 9pm ET