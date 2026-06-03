Don't Tell Kelsey: "SNL" Star Marcello Hernández Tapped to Host This Year's ESPYS
Cue up a Sabrina Carpenter song to parody.
SNL star and comedian Marcello Hernández has been tapped to host this year's ESPYS as they return to New York City next month.
What's Happening:
- The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, who will bring his signature humor and personality to the stage.
- Perhaps best known for the popular "Domingo" sketches on the weekly late night show, Hernández joins an already star-studded roster of athletes and celebrities honoring achievements in the world of sports.
- This year marks The ESPYS return to New York City, airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
- The show will also stream on ESPN+ on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones, and be available to stream the next day on Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.
- Hernández’s role as host of The ESPYS comes off the heels of his debut comedy special, Marcello Hernández: American Boy, which premiered in January 2026 and was a Top 10 Netflix global hit.
- In 2025, Hernández was recognized by TIME as one of the year’s Latino Leaders, named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Latin Power List, and selected as one of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood honorees in 2024.
- Hernández continues to grow his popularity on Saturday Night Live, where he recently closed out his fourth season.
- Hernández joins a strong lineup of sports and entertainment icons who have previously hosted the event. Past ESPYS hosts include: Jimmy Kimmel, John Cena, LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, Shane Gillis, Stephen Curry, Sue Bird, Tracy Morgan, and more.
- The 2026 ESPYS mark a historic homecoming for the awards show, returning to the city where the show first began after calling both Las Vegas and Los Angeles home throughout the 2000s.
- The ESPYS will celebrate major sports achievements, revisit unforgettable moments, and recognize the elite competitors who dominated this season of sports.
What They're Saying:
- Marcello Hernández: “I started doing comedy 10 years ago, in Cleveland, Ohio, and I would take the train 12 hours to New York to sell comedy tickets on the street in Greenwich Village in exchange for stage time. It is an honor, and frankly feels crazy to be hosting the ESPYS this year in New York. I’m sure the energy is going to be great.”
- Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President and The ESPYS Executive Producer: “Marcello is one of the most electric, young comedians today. His genuine enthusiasm for sports and his ties to New York City make him a natural fit to host this year’s ESPYS,” said “We are excited to partner with him to celebrate the best moments in sports and look forward to the fresh take he’ll bring to the show.”
The Host Himself:
- Born in Miami in 1997, Marcello Hernandez is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, with much of his comedy and writing drawing on Latino family life and social situations.
- He joined the cast of the show back in 2022, becoming the first Gen Z cast member on the show, now in its 51st season.
- He quickly became one of SNL's breakout stars, thanks to some strong impressions (like Sebastian Maniscalco), and the viral sensation, Domingo.
- That particular character has appeared numerous times on the sketch series, including the 50th anniversary special. If you have not seen the sketches, they usually feature the character appearing as a romantic rival centered in musical moments that rewrite the lyrics of hit songs - typically insinuating some kind of romantic infidelity.
- Since he is largely pointed to as a major reason the current seasons of SNL resonate with younger audiences, it comes as no surprise that ESPN has tapped him to host their annual awards show.
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