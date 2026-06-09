"Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston" Gets a Teaser Trailer from National Geographic

Loki star Tom Hiddleston has taken to exploring history via his new National Geographic series Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston (formerly entitled Surviving Pompeii with Tom Hiddleston), and today Nat Geo released a teaser trailer for the show, which you can watch below.

What's happening:

The Disney-owned National Geographic has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming docuseries Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston, in which the Marvel Studios actor become a self-professed "time detective."

According to the official synopsis of the series, "Tom digs into the past to find remarkable stories of survival, tracing minute by minute, hour by hour, the decisions made in the chaos and pressure of one of the world’s most infamous natural disasters."

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston is coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu, with no specific release date yet revealed by Nat Geo.

Watch Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston | Teaser | National Geographic:

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