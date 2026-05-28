National Geographic Acquires BBC Docu-drama "Titanic Sinks Tonight"
The popular BBC docu-drama will be airing on National Geographic in the U.S. next month.
National Geographic has acquired Titanic Sinks Tonight, a BBC docu-drama about the sinking of the Titanic.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports on Nat Geo's acquisition of the BBC's Titanic docu-drama, Titanic Sinks Tonight.
- The docu-drama tells the story of the final hours of the most famous sea disaster of all time. From the crucial seconds before the ship hit the iceberg, to the final moments when the hull sank beneath the waves, the show uses virtual production technology to piece together the events, in real time, to reveal exactly what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew on the night of April 14, 1912.
- Dramatic elements are recreated with actors from Northern Ireland and combined with documentary testimony.
- Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the series has done good numbers for the BBC's, becoming the most-watched documentary of 2025-26 so far.
- National Geographic will launch Titanic Sinks Tonight in the U.S. on June 22, while MGM+ and HBO Max have rights to the series in other territories.
- This is far from Nat Geo's first foray into the subject, as they memorably aired Titanic: The Digital Resurrection, which created the first high-res, 3D digital twin of the vessel.
What They're Saying:
- Jason Spivak and Mike Wald, Co-Presidents, Distribution & Networks, SPT: “The strong international response to Titanic Sinks Tonight reflects the global appetite for premium, differentiated storytelling that can travel across platforms and territories. With its innovative production approach and compelling subject matter, the series has resonated strongly with viewers in the UK and with global partners. We can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience the Titanic story in an entirely new way.”
More Disney TV News:
- Child care in Ibiza is about to get a lot more glamorous and chaotic, as Hulu has released the trailer for their new reality series Million Dollar Nannies.
- Hulu's upcoming legal drama Conviction, starring Elisabeth Moss, has gained two new series regulars.
- Fashion’s biggest runway is back as Project Runway returns for Season 22 with 22 designers ready to compete for the ultimate style crown.
- Over two years since the debut of the first season, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is set to return for its second season on July 1.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now