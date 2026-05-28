Meet the Nanny Influencers Taking Over Ibiza in Hulu and Freeform's "Million Dollar Nannies"

The new reality series is set to make its debut June 17 on Freeform.

Child care in Ibiza is about to get a lot more glamorous and chaotic, as Hulu has released the trailer for their new reality series Million Dollar Nannies.

What’s Happening:

Hulu and Freeform have revealed the trailer for their latest reality series, Million Dollar Nannies, which follows a group of young, elite babysitters as they relocate to Ibiza to launch a high-end nanny agency. But this isn’t just about childcare, it’s about ambition, competition, and the kind of personal drama that thrives under pressure in paradise.

The series centers on a cast of social media-savvy nannies, many of whom have built followings through the #nannytok trend who are promised access to VIP families, lucrative opportunities, and the chance to elevate their careers. However, as the official logline teases, that dream quickly becomes complicated by rivalries, interpersonal tension, and a lingering scandal that threatens to unravel everything before the summer is over.

Produced by 3BMG alongside Hi Mom Productions and Walt Disney Television, the series brings together a mix of influencers and real-life childcare professionals, including Leah Barrs, who previously worked as a nanny for the Kardashian/Jenner family, and Jack McCann, a self-described “NYC manny” with a strong TikTok presence.

The cast also includes Mitchell Bienvenue, Taylor Hayward, Olivia McMahon, Hannah Joy Davis, Tamaya Denae, and Sydney Siegel, all bringing their own perspectives and personalities to the mix.

Million Dollar Nannies will debut June 17 on Freeform with a two-episode premiere, before the full season begins streaming June 18 on Hulu.

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