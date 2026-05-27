"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Moves to Streaming with a Star-Studded Lineup on Disney+ and Hulu

An all-new season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" is coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month.
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Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is returning exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu this summer with 10 all-new episodes.

What's Happening:

  • Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White return for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but this time it'll be streaming on Disney+ and Hulu instead of airing on ABC.
  • Celebrity contestants will spin television's most famous wheel for the chance to win up to $1 million for a charity of their choice.
  • Celebrity guests this season, listed by episode, include the following:
    • Members of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers: Freddie Freeman, Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas
    • Actor Michael Urie, actress and comedian Yvone Orji, actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj
    • Actress Sarah Chalke, actor and comedian Nat Faxon, and actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster
    • An episode featuring cast members from “New Girl,” including actress Hannah Simone, actor Lamorne Morris and actor Jake Johnson
    • Actress Andrea Savage, actor Brian Austin Green and defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward
    • Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, actor Dan Bucatinsky and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella
    • Television host Vanessa Lachey, actor and writer Adam Conover, and actor Simon Rex
    • Actress Kelly McCreary, actor Billy Gardell and actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis
    • Chef and television host Kristen Kish, rapper and chef Action Bronson, and wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks Rashid Shaheed
    • Singer and actress Jordin Sparks, writer and actor Scott Auckerman, and actor and comedian Brett Gelman.
  • The new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres all 10 episodes Friday, June 12 on Disney+ and Hulu.

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