"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Moves to Streaming with a Star-Studded Lineup on Disney+ and Hulu
An all-new season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" is coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is returning exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu this summer with 10 all-new episodes.
What's Happening:
- Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White return for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but this time it'll be streaming on Disney+ and Hulu instead of airing on ABC.
- Celebrity contestants will spin television's most famous wheel for the chance to win up to $1 million for a charity of their choice.
- Celebrity guests this season, listed by episode, include the following:
- Members of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers: Freddie Freeman, Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas
- Actor Michael Urie, actress and comedian Yvone Orji, actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj
- Actress Sarah Chalke, actor and comedian Nat Faxon, and actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster
- An episode featuring cast members from “New Girl,” including actress Hannah Simone, actor Lamorne Morris and actor Jake Johnson
- Actress Andrea Savage, actor Brian Austin Green and defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward
- Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, actor Dan Bucatinsky and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella
- Television host Vanessa Lachey, actor and writer Adam Conover, and actor Simon Rex
- Actress Kelly McCreary, actor Billy Gardell and actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis
- Chef and television host Kristen Kish, rapper and chef Action Bronson, and wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks Rashid Shaheed
- Singer and actress Jordin Sparks, writer and actor Scott Auckerman, and actor and comedian Brett Gelman.
- The new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres all 10 episodes Friday, June 12 on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Disney TV News:
- Disney fans can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in the latest episode of Disney+ Insider.
- Just in time for the summer, Disney+ and Hulu are once again bringing back the nostalgia with the return of Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks.
- Kerry Washington is heading back to Hulu for another high-profile drama project, this time stepping into the center of a tense psychological thriller that blends crime, guilt, and dangerous obsession.
- Acclaimed Bostonian Ben Affleck has been tapped to narrate a new Hulu docuseries focusing on one of Boston's most infamous mob bosses.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now